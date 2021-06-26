News of Rakesh Tikait's arrest 'incorrect’, clarifies Delhi Police as farmers observe 7 months of anti-farm law protests

Delhi Police took to Twitter on Saturday to dispel rumours of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait’s arrest. Terming it fake news, police cautioned that action will be initiated against anyone spreading it.

"Fake news! News related to the arrest of Rakesh Tikait is incorrect. Please stay away from such fake news/tweets. Action will be taken for spreading such false news/tweets," read the tweet from the official handle of deputy commissioner of police (East) Priyanka Kashyap.

BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik told news agency PTI that Tikait was not arrested by the Delhi Police and he’s currently protesting at the Ghazipur protest site.

"Tikait was not arrested by police. He's still at the Ghazipur protest site where demonstration is underway against the farm laws. No conflict situation at the protest site," Malik said.

Saturday marks the completion of seven months since farmers started protesting against the farm laws in three borders of the national capital-Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri. Delhi police have tightened security across borders of the national capital in anticipation of protests at all three sites. Following advice of the police, Delhi Metro has shut its three main stations on the Yellow Line for four hours on Saturday.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of 40 farmer unions has decided to observe “Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas” (save agriculture, save democracy day) across the country to mark the completion of seven months of farmers protest and 46 years since the 1976 Emergency was declared. Farmers will be marching to Raj Bhavan across the country and a similar march has also been planned in Massachusetts, SKM said. Farmers from Saharanpur and Sisauli in western Uttar Pradesh led by Tikait have reached Ghazipur Gate, reported PTI.