News updates from HT: Mulayam's meet with BJP leader creates buzz and all the latest news

BJP-Mulayam meet creates buzz ahead of record memorial meetings for Kalyan Singh

Ahead of the memorial meeting in Lucknow to honour Kalyan Singh, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev paid a surprise visit to the Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav. The visit was described as a “courtesy call” by the BJP. Read more here.

Shershaah becomes Amazon Prime India's most watched movie, Sidharth Malhotra is 'overwhelmed with love'

Sidharth Malhotra has thanked his fans for making Shershaah Amazon Prime's most watched movie in India. The film released on August 12. Read more here.

Triumph launches 2021 Speed Twin in India, gets new brake, suspension, wheels

The 2021 Triumph Speed Twin also gets some cosmetic updates and revised features as well. Read more here.

Nora Fatehi in mustard embroidered lehenga set worth ₹2 lakh serves the look of your dreams

Nora Fatehi drops a stunning video of herself in an ethereal mustard-yellow embroidered lehenga set worth ₹2 lakh on Instagram today. The outfit is a perfect choice for your own Haldi bash. Read more here.

South Africa's Dale Steyn announces retirement from all forms of cricket

South African pacer Dale Steyn has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Since making his international debut in 2004, He played 93 Tests, 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is. Read more here.

US soldiers disable planes before leaving Afghanistan; Taliban's airport parade﻿

