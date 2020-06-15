News updates from Hindustan Times: 36 fresh Covid-19 cases in Beijing, local officials sacked and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 08:58 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Beijing’s new Covid-19 cases now 79, local officials sacked, govt to expand testing

The number of new confirmed Covid-19 cases have shot up to 79 in Beijing with health authorities adding 36 more to Sunday’s tally, the country’s health authorities announced early on Monday. Read more

China, Pak possess more nuclear weapons than India: Defence think-tank SIPRI

China and Pakistan possess more nuclear weapons than India, according to a new yearbook released by a leading conflict and armaments think-tank on Monday. Read more

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Sara Ali Khan remembers her first co-star with heartbreaking post, shares pic

Sara Ali Khan is devastated by the news of the death of her first co-star, Sushant Singh Rajput. The 34-year-old actor died by suicide; he was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday. Read more

After Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s GitHub to replace slave/master references with neutral terms

Just a few days ago we saw Google engineers removing user-facing instances of ‘blacklist’ and ‘whitelist’ in Chrome and replacing them with ‘blocklist’ and ‘allowlist’. Read more

‘Actors’ lives always full of uncertainties’: Divyanka Tripathi

India has been numbed by the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor reportedly committed suicide at his Mumbai residence. Read more

Quick, skillful, tall: Shaun Pollock explains why India have one of the best pace attacks in the world

With Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar at their disposal, India currently have one of the best fast bowling attacks right now. Read more

Solar and Lunar Eclipses 2020: Don’t miss the next celestial event

Solar and Lunar eclipses are caused when the alignment of the Sun, Moon, and the Earth is in a straight line. The alignment of three or more celestial bodies in a gravitational system is known as a syzygy. Read more