News updates from HT: 80% of new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, 5 other states, says govt and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 04:53 PM IST
A BMC health worker collects a swab sample to test for Covid-19 infection, at Gateway of India. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

80% of new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, 5 other states: Govt

Nearly 80 per cent of the 62,258 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) reported across the country in the last 24 hours came from six states, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Saturday. Read more

'No intention of curtailing flight services': Hardeep Singh Puri amid fresh Covid spike

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday the government is not planning to curtail flight services further amid the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read more

3 labourers die after being sent to paint underground gas tank in Ambernath

Three labourers died after they went inside in a gas tank of Easter Chemical Company in Ambernath area to paint it without any protective gear on Saturday, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) fire brigade officials said. Read more

Neither was Kohli able to do it, nor Rahul': Inzamam-Ul-Haq highlights the one element missing in India's batting

Following India’s crushing six-wicket defeat to England in the second ODI, Inzamam Ul Haq reflected on the home team’s performance in the match, highlighting one the area he feels India’s batsmen need to do well in. Read more

Holi 2021: Haircare and skincare tips by doctors for the festival of colours

The festival of colours is here. While this year the celebrations won't be as grand as the previous ones due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, there will still be colours and a few close family members to enjoy the day with. Read more

Bindi Irwin names her daughter this as a tribute to her dad Steve Irwin

A post by Bindi Irwin, daughter of legendary wildlife expert Steve Irwin, has recently shared a post about her newborn baby. What has, however, evoked all sorts of emotions among people is the name she gave to her child to honour her dad. Read more

Watch| Bengal polls: BJP's Soumendu Adhikari's car allegedly attacked by TMC workers

