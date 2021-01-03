News updates from Hindustan Times: Akhilesh Yadav cautions Centre against treating Covid-19 vaccination drive like a ‘cosmetic event’ and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 17:01 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Akhilesh Yadav urges Centre to not treat vaccination programme like ‘cosmetic event’

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav said that the coronavirus vaccination programme was a sensitive process and the Centre should not treat it like a ‘sajaawati-dikhaawati’ (cosmetic) event. Read More

‘True meaning of democracy is...’: Sonia Gandhi hits out at Centre over farmers’ protest

Congress party president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the ongoing farmers’ agitation and called for the repeal of three agricultural laws that have triggered widespread protests. Read More

‘Never listened to his father’: MP home minister jabs Akhilesh Yadav for Covid-19 vaccine remark

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra ha hit back at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav for saying he would not get vaccinated.“We can’t even call him a misled youth..” Read More

Tesla opens world’s largest Supercharger station in China’s Shanghai

Tesla is adding more and more electric vehicles to the roads and to support its ecosystem, the EV maker has also been quickly expanding its Supercharger network. Read More

India vs Australia: ‘Man born to lead cricket teams’, Ian Chappell lauds Rahane’s captaincy in Melbourne Test

India’s stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane has been receiving accolades from fans and cricket pundits ever since India have thumped Australia under his leadership in Melbourne. He led the visitors to an eight-wicket victory in the Boxing Day Test, shrugging off the memories of Adelaide horror. Read More

Mira Rajput’s DIY routines for healthy skin and hair include only kitchen ingredients

If there is one thing that most of us indulged in during the lockdown, it was self-care. Taking care of our skin, hair, working out and trying everything that made us happy and a better version of ourselves, we did it. Read More

Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik go house hunting in Mumbai. See pics

Rhea Chakraborty was spotted out of her house, months after her release from jail. The actor and her brother Showik are looking for a new house in Mumbai and were spotted giving one a visit on Sunday. Read More