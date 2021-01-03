e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: Akhilesh Yadav cautions Centre against treating Covid-19 vaccination drive like a ‘cosmetic event’ and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Akhilesh Yadav cautions Centre against treating Covid-19 vaccination drive like a ‘cosmetic event’ and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 17:01 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said that the coronavirus vaccination programme was a sensitive process and the Centre should not treat it like a ‘sajaawati-dikhaawati’ (cosmetic) event
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said that the coronavirus vaccination programme was a sensitive process and the Centre should not treat it like a ‘sajaawati-dikhaawati’ (cosmetic) event(PTI)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Akhilesh Yadav urges Centre to not treat vaccination programme like ‘cosmetic event’

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav said that the coronavirus vaccination programme was a sensitive process and the Centre should not treat it like a ‘sajaawati-dikhaawati’ (cosmetic) event. Read More

‘True meaning of democracy is...’: Sonia Gandhi hits out at Centre over farmers’ protest

Congress party president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the ongoing farmers’ agitation and called for the repeal of three agricultural laws that have triggered widespread protests. Read More

‘Never listened to his father’: MP home minister jabs Akhilesh Yadav for Covid-19 vaccine remark

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra ha hit back at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav for saying he would not get vaccinated.“We can’t even call him a misled youth..” Read More

Tesla opens world’s largest Supercharger station in China’s Shanghai

Tesla is adding more and more electric vehicles to the roads and to support its ecosystem, the EV maker has also been quickly expanding its Supercharger network. Read More

India vs Australia: ‘Man born to lead cricket teams’, Ian Chappell lauds Rahane’s captaincy in Melbourne Test

India’s stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane has been receiving accolades from fans and cricket pundits ever since India have thumped Australia under his leadership in Melbourne. He led the visitors to an eight-wicket victory in the Boxing Day Test, shrugging off the memories of Adelaide horror. Read More

Mira Rajput’s DIY routines for healthy skin and hair include only kitchen ingredients

If there is one thing that most of us indulged in during the lockdown, it was self-care. Taking care of our skin, hair, working out and trying everything that made us happy and a better version of ourselves, we did it. Read More

Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik go house hunting in Mumbai. See pics

Rhea Chakraborty was spotted out of her house, months after her release from jail. The actor and her brother Showik are looking for a new house in Mumbai and were spotted giving one a visit on Sunday. Read More

tags
top news
17 dead as roof of shelter at cremation ground in UP’s Muradnagar collapses
17 dead as roof of shelter at cremation ground in UP’s Muradnagar collapses
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin can be used as backup, says AIIMS Director
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin can be used as backup, says AIIMS Director
Sonia Gandhi hits out at Centre over farmers’ protest
Sonia Gandhi hits out at Centre over farmers’ protest
‘First soldiers, now vaccine’: Union minister’s reply to opposition
‘First soldiers, now vaccine’: Union minister’s reply to opposition
6 dead as bus carrying marriage party from Karnataka falls on a house in Kerala
6 dead as bus carrying marriage party from Karnataka falls on a house in Kerala
Chinese economy is recovering. But there are gaps | Analysis
Chinese economy is recovering. But there are gaps | Analysis
‘Never listened to his father’: MP home minister jabs Akhilesh Yadav for Covid-19 vaccine remark
‘Never listened to his father’: MP home minister jabs Akhilesh Yadav for Covid-19 vaccine remark
Mumbai cops get new patrol ride: Akshay Kumar rides Segway at inaugural event
Mumbai cops get new patrol ride: Akshay Kumar rides Segway at inaugural event
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In