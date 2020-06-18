News updates from Hindustan Times: Amit Shah holds another important meet on Covid-19 situation in Delhi and all the latest news

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 12:48 IST

Amit Shah holds another crucial meeting on Delhi’s Covid-19 situation

Union home minister Amit Shah is meeting the officials from Delhi administration to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the national capital and its management. Shah has been regularly holding meetings in the wake of huge spike of the coronavirus disease cases in Delhi. Read more

Tamil Nadu crosses 50,000-mark, Delhi records over 47,000 cases: Covid-19 state tally

After Maharashtra, which has reported over one lakh coronavirus cases till date, Tamil Nadu is the second worst-hit state in the country with its Covid-19 tally crossing the 50,000-mark on Thursday. Read more

India-China standoff in Ladakh: Mansa family loses a son 2 days after another’s marriage

It was on Monday when the elder brother of Gurtej Singh (23), who along with 19 soldiers lost his life in a face-off with the Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, got married. Read more

Covid-19 could erase more global wealth than financial crisis of 2008

The rich are still getting richer, but the coronavirus crisis may slow the breakneck pace of wealth accumulation for years to come. Volatile markets and the economic fallout from the virus could wipe out as much as $16 trillion of global wealth this year and hinder growth for the next five years, according to a study by Boston Consulting Group. Read more

Kerala ready to include Sreesanth in Ranji team after ban ends

After a seven-year ban the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has decided to include controversial speedster S Sreesanth (37) in the state Ranji cricket team in September after his ban period ends. Read more

Google Play Store to soon let you pay for an app’s subscription even without downloading it

Looks like Android app developers will have a new way to market their app’s subscription models in future. The search giant confirmed to TechCrunch that with a new model, which is under tests, consumers will be able to purchase subscriptions outside of the app. Read more

International Day of Yoga 2020: When was it first celebrated, why and the theme of International Yoga Day

Since 21 June, 2015, the International Day of Yoga has been an annual, global celebration. The physical, mental and spiritual practice of yoga originated in India. Read more

Mumbai cop helps 14-day-old baby who accidentally swallowed safety pin to reach hospital in time

Mumbai Police Constable S.Kolekar is winning a tremendous outpouring of love on Twitter thanks to his quick actions which helped saving a baby’s life. Read more

Watch| HT Salutes: Debojit Thakur, a researcher who helped Covid & Amphan victims