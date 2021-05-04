News updates from HT at 1 pm: 'Full lockdown only way to stop Covid surge', says Rahul and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress pushes for full lockdown; says it’s the only way to stop Covid spread

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised the government for its “inaction” and called the imposition of a complete lockdown the only way to stop the Covid-19 spread. Read more

Bengal clashes: Former BJP MP sends SOS to Amit Shah ahead of Nadda’s visit

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda was scheduled to visit West Bengal on Tuesday amid reports of post-poll violence in the state that prompted the Union home ministry, the state Governor to ask reports from the administration, and former lawmaker Swapan Dasgupta to seek deployment of security forces in Birbhum. Read more

When Salman Khan defended Aamir Khan against rumours of affair: 'Those are about me'

Actors Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have worked together only once, in the film Andaz Apna Apna. While their equation was not the friendliest during the film's shoot, Salman defended him when the need arose. Read more

Ola ropes in new design head who shaped Aston Martin DB9 and Jaguar F-Pace

Ola Electric has announced that Wayne Burgess will lead its design team in coming days. As the Head of Vehicle Design, Burgess will be responsible for Ola's entire product range including scooters, bikes, cars and more. Read more

'Varun is still a little under the weather': KKR CEO gives an update on Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier's health

Monday dealt a big blow to the Indian Premier League 2021. Match 30 of the tournament between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore was postponed as two KKR players tested positive for Covid-19. Read more

Watch: India receives 282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators from Kuwait

India received a shipment of 282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical supplies from Kuwait on May 4. Watch more