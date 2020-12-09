News updates from Hindustan Times at 1pm: CBI scrutinised 16 lakh medical students and doctors to nab Vyapam scam accused and all the latest news

Dec 09, 2020

CBI cast a wide net, scrutinised 16 lakh people to nab Vyapam scam accused

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) scrutinised data of 16 lakh medical students and doctors to nab 36 impersonators, who had taken Madhya Pradesh pre-medical test or MPPMT-2009 on the behalf of actual candidates and cleared it, said an officer of CBI. Read more

Will consider govt’s ‘written’ proposal only on repeal of farm laws, not amendment: Farmers’ leader

The farmers agitating against three agriculture laws enacted in September will consider a proposal from the government if it’s in a written form and on the repeal of the contentious laws, not amendments, farm union leader Hannan Mollah said on Wednesday. Read more

‘Symbol of national pride of strong India’: In letter to PM Modi, KCR hails Central Vista project

A day before prime minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the grand Central Vista project, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday wrote to PM Modi, stating that the project was “long overdue” and will be a “symbol of national pride of a confident and strong India.” Read more

Covid-19 vaccine: Applications of Pfizer, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute to be reviewed today

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), which is the National Regulatory Authority of India, will review the applications of Pfizer, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech — the three pharma companies that have sought emergency use authorisation for their Covid-19 vaccine candidates. Read more

Google’s Look to Speak app lets you select phrases with your eyes

Google has launched a new smartphone app that aims to make communicating easier for people with speech and motor difficulties. Look to Speak uses people’s eyes to select phrases from their phone and speak it out loud. Read more

Onus of making country Aatmanirbhar lies with industry: Pawan Goenka

The onus of making the country self reliant in manufacturing lies with the industry and not with the government which can at best act as a facilitator, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Managing Director and CEO Pawan Goenka said on Tuesday. Read more

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel, who made his international debut at the age of 17, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Patel, 35, informed about his retirement through a tweet. Read more

Aditya Narayan says media underestimated his purchasing power, reveals actual cost of his new marital home

Singer Aditya Narayan has said that the media have underestimated his wealth. He offered a fact-check on the correct cost of his new house, and said that it is worth more than has been reported. Aditya tied the knot with Shweta Agarwal earlier this month, and is ready to settle into life in his new house. He also has more than one honeymoon planned. Read more

Esha Gupta’s winter wardrobe has cosiness mixed with glamour and these pictures are proof

The season of hot chocolates, oversized cardigans and cosy sweaters is here and amid it, Bollywood diva Esha Gupta is teaching us how to rock a winter wardrobe. Whenever we think of winter wear, generally, dark and gloomy colours come to the mind. However, the Baadshaho actor is proving that colours are not season specific and shows fashionistas who to paint their winter look in myriad hues. Read more

Bags- Inside Out: This London museum’s historical handbag exhibit may stun you

From the humblest pouch to Birkin bags to Louis Vuitton luggage, a new exhibition in London will explore the function, design and craftsmanship of the accessory that carries our stuff, but can mean so much more. See here

Ayesha Raza, Shweta Basu Prasad, Amruta Subhash, Indira Tiwari on Aur Batao with RJ Stutee

In the latest episode of ‘Aur Batao’, RJ Stutee speaks to Ayesha Raza, Shweta Basu Prasad, Amruta Subhash, Indira Tiwari. The actors talk about how they resist being typecast and what is it that they would like to change in Bollywood. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame. Watch