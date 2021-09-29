Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times at 1pm: Mehbooba Mufti says she is under house arrest again and all the latest news
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times at 1pm: Mehbooba Mufti says she is under house arrest again and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 12:57 PM IST
Know all latest news and updates from Hindustan Times. (File Photo)(ANI)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Locked in my house yet again, says PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

 

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said on Wednesday she was yet again put under house arrest over the plans to visit a village in Tral, Pulwama district, that was allegedly “ransacked by army”. Read more

ED summons Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali in trust money laundering case

 

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday summoned Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali for questioning in a money laundering case linked to a trust associated with the lawmaker. The agency asked the parliamentarian from Yavatmal-Washim to depose before the investigating officer of the case at the ED office in South Mumbai on October 4. Read more

Opposition faces credibility crisis, BJP will get 325-350 seats: Adityanath

RELATED STORIES

 

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed confidence that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the next year's assembly polls in the state easily. In fact, the chief minister said that the party will surpass its 2017 seat tally of 312 and win between 325 and 350 seats. Read more

 

'He should be India's captain for this T20 World Cup and also the next one': Gavaskar names Virat Kohli's replacement

 

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes Rohit Sharma should be India's captain in the next two T20 World Cups. BCCI are yet to name India's new T20I captain after Virat Kohli announced that he won't continue as the skipper in the shortest format after the T20 World Cup, slated to take place in UAE and Oman in October-November. Read more

British High Commissioner enjoys rasagulla in Kolkata, tweets about experience in Bengali

 

British High Commissioner Alex Ellis often takes to Twitter to share various kinds of posts. Amid those are also the shares that showcase him enjoying famous foods in different cities of India. Just like this share where he posted about his experience of eating rasgulla while visiting Kolkata. Read more

Samantha Akkineni is missing as Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna celebrate Love Story success amid divorce rumours

 

Actor Naga Chaitanya and his father Nagarjuna came together on Tuesday evening for the success meet of Love Story. The event, which was also attended by Chaitanya's co-star Sai Pallavi and director Sekhar Kammula, was organised to celebrate the film’s grand success. Love Story, which opened in theatres worldwide last Friday, has grossed over 20 crores at the box-office as of Tuesday. Read more

'Deshbhakti' course: Kejriwal launches patriotism curriculum in Delhi

 

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launched AAP govt's ambitious 'Deshbhakti Curriculum’. The curriculum was unveiled on the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Kejriwal had announced 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' plan on 73rd Independence Day in 2019. The curriculum has been prepared by Delhi govt school teachers with inputs from NGOs, experts. Watch more

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india news
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Significant drop in electricity theft cases in Uttar Pradesh

Indian environmental law organisation wins Right Livelihood Award

UIDAI slashes Aadhaar authentication charges. Check details

Locked in my house yet again, says PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP