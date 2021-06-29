News updates from Hindustan Times at 1pm: PM Modi to chair council of ministers meeting tomorrow and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to chair council of ministers meeting amid buzz around cabinet expansion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. The discussions are expected to centre around the overall coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the country and functioning of some ministries. Read more

Propaganda value, optics behind thinner Kim Jong Un, say analysts

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been under the spotlight this time for his weight loss and analysts think it could be related to the "tense" food situation in the country. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor's holiday fashion sense will ignite your wanderlust

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are the latest Kapoor sisters -after the likes of Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, and Sonam and Rhea Kapoor - on the block who are absolutely blowing us away with their fashion sensibilities, be it their uber chill loungewear when they're simply lazing around, their ultra luxe designer gowns and lehengas or their flirty casual wear that is a must have for every millennial and Gen-Z wardrobe. Read more

The Family Man 2's Suparn Varma says 'Lonavala mein kya hua' mystery should remain forever unresolved

Suparn Varma, one of the writers and directors of The Family Man season 2, has said that in his opinion, the Lonavala mystery should remain unresolved for as long as the show runs. Fans of The Family Man have been curious to learn what happened between the characters Suchi and Arvind during a business trip to Lonavala, but the show has left that thread dangling. Read more

Range Rover Sport SVR performance SUV launched at ₹2.19 crore

Jaguar Land Rover on Tuesday officially launched the latest version of Range Rover Sport SVR performance SUV in the country at ₹2.19 crore (ex showroom). Jaguar Land Rover specifically targeting customers who are also enthusiastic drivers. Read more

Your Android smartphone is under threat; How to know if you really need help

With over 3 million apps on the Google Play Store, Android smartphone users have a large selection of applications to choose from. Read more

No Virat Kohli among 3 Indians in Aakash Chopra's World XI to take on WTC winners New Zealand

New Zealand beat India quite comfortably in the final to become the first-ever World Test Champions. Many experts including India head coach Ravi Shastri believed New Zealand were the better team in the conditions of Southampton. Read more