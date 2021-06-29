The Family Man 2's Suparn Varma says 'Lonavala mein kya hua' mystery should remain forever unresolved

Suparn Varma, one of the writers and directors of The Family Man season 2, has said that in his opinion, the Lonavala mystery should remain unresolved for as long as the show runs. Fans of The Family Man have been curious to learn what happened between the characters Suchi and Arvind during a business trip to Lonavala, but the show has left that thread dangling.

In an interaction, Suparn Varma suggested that the audience's fascination with the Lonavala mystery is emblematic of ingrained sexism, as no one would have bothered about something like this had it happened with Suchi's husband, the show's main character, Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee.

Asked about why the mystery remained unresolved even in season two, co-creator Krishna DK said in a Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival interaction that it was decided that the audience should find out when Srikant himself finds out. Suparn interjected, "Here's the thing, season one ended with Delhi almost dying. No one wants to know what happened to them, they just want to know what happened in Lonavala."

He continued, "That's symptomatic of us, right? Just think for one second. If it was Srikant and Saloni's character, alone in a room, no one would've been bothered to ask 'what did Srikant Tiwari do in Lonavala?' Just because it's a woman, everybody wants to know. And I think that's a question that should never be answered for as long as we run. Why should it be answered? Why can't Suchi be her own woman and have her own life and her privacy? That's my personal take." Co-writer Suman Kumar applauded the comment, and said, "Brilliant point."

The second season of The Family Man debuted to positive reviews and audience reception on June 4. A third season was teased at the end of the season finale, and Manoj Bajpayee has said that once it is greenlit, the new season will take at least around two years to be released.