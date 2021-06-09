Family Man 2 creators Raj and DK explain why they didn't answer 'Lonavala mein kya hua tha' mystery

Creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have explained why they held off on revealing 'Lonavala mein kya hua tha (what happened in Lonavala)' in season two of The Family Man.

In an interview, they said that the audience should find out along with Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee. The cliffhanger involves a business trip that Srikant's wife, Suchi, goes on in season one. It is implied that she either came close to or actually cheated on Srikant with her co-worker Arvind. Season two ends with Suchi on the verge of coming clean to Srikant.

"Till the time Srikant doesn't come to know what happened in Lonavala, he is less troubled," Manoj told Film Companion, before handing it over to his directors. DK said, "Part of us was also thinking that when Srikant knows, let the audience know. Not let the audience know what Srikant does not know. If Srikant suspects something, let the audience suspect that. If Srikant has his own ideas, assumptions, let the audience have it. It's unfair for the audience to know and Srikant not to know."

Raj said that they didn't expect the amount of curiosity that the Lonavala plot would generate, which forced them to make certain tweaks to season two. "Lonavala we decided... I think there was such a misplaced excitement about it, maybe we shouldn't answer it," Raj said, and DK added, "We knew we were going to get a little bit of a bashing for this, we were aware of this."

The second season of The Family Man debuted on June 4, after several months of delay. A third season is on the cards, but according to actor Priyamani, Raj and DK will first complete work on a new series, starring Shahid Kapoor.

