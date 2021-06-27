The Family Man's Suparn Varma reveals why Manoj-Samantha's interrogation scene was most tough to write

Screenwriter Suparn Verma has spoken about The Family Man 2 and the two scenes that were the most difficult for him to write. Suparn is one of the writers on the show, other than directors Raj and DK.

Suparn has said that the interrogation scene between Manoj Bajpayee's Srikanth and Samantha Akkineni's Rajji was a difficult one. He said the idea was to convey just how much each other believes their cause to be right and just.

"We researched the atrocities that happened during the civil war in Eelam. The kind of struggle that people went through that time is horrifying and we wanted to bring it out and she (Raji) is literally a child from that generation who has undergone so much that her story by itself is so powerful that she doesn't need words," he told Bollywood Hungama in an interview.

During the interrogation scene, Srikanth lies to Rajji about his son dying in the Mumbai attacks. However, Rajji catches his lies and lets him know about all that she has actually suffered in her life.

"In the scene where Manoj interrogates her, I wanted to bring Manoj’s lies outright into the show. The first time is ambiguous. He lies to her about his son dying in 26/11 and she tells him a story and says mine is true. Because she is a survivor, she knows fact from fiction and that scene is enough to define her inside out. You know where she is coming from, you know where she is going and sometimes silence speaks louder than words and Raji embodies that. The way Samantha has brought it out just looking at her eyes gives goosebumps. That haunted look she gave, to hold back and communicate literally requires mastery of the craft and she has done that," he said.

Both Manoj and Samantha have raked in praise for their performance in the second season of the show. It also starred Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar and others.