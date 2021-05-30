News updates from HT at 5pm: Bihar CM announces scheme for children who lost parents to Covid-19 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Nitish Kumar announces scheme for children who lost parents to Covid-19

The Bihar government will financially support children, who have lost their parents to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), under the child assistance programme, chief minister Nitish Kumar announced on Sunday. “Children, both of whose parents have died, and at least one has died from corona, will be given ₹1500 per month by the state government till the age of 18 under the 'Children's Assistance Scheme’,” Kumar tweeted in Hindi. Read more

Centre issues Covid-19 advisory to private TV channels, asks them to spread awareness

The Centre on Sunday issued an advisory for private television channel, asking them to help the government spread awareness about the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic by displaying four national level helpline numbers. The government said it wants to create awareness about three things - Covid treatment protocol, Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination. Read more

‘Egregious’: Sikh immigrant forced to shave beard in US prison, advocacy groups demand probe

Several legal advocacy groups have filed a complaint with the civil rights division of the US department of justice after a Sikh immigrant was forced to shave his beard in an Arizona detention facility. Surjit Singh, a 64-year-old Indian immigrant, was sentenced to five years in prison for manslaughter after a fatal vehicle accident in Yuma, Arizona. Read more

Sunil Gavaskar explains 'flip side' of New Zealand playing two Tests before WTC final against India

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has countered the discussion that playing two Tests against England before the World Test Championship final may help New Zealand as they will be more acclimatised to the conditions, while India would be entering the contest without having played any match since the suspension of Indian Premier League. Read more

Arjun Kapoor says 'a fake wall' was built between audience and industry; Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar broke it

Arjun Kapoor feels that the success of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar on OTT is proof of the existence of a real audience that appreciates good films and performances. The actor’s portrayal of suspended police officer Satinder Dahiya aka Pinky is being hailed by many as his career-best. Read more

Toddler greets horses with little boops, melts netizens’ hearts

The bond between children and animals are always special and delightful and so are the videos of their adorable interaction. Case in point, this clip of a toddler giving kisses to some horses in a stable. The whole interaction may put a smile on your face. Read more