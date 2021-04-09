News updates from Hindustan Times: Sachin Vaze remanded to judicial custody till April 23 in Ambani bomb scare case

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ambani bomb scare: NIA court remands Vaze to judicial custody till April 23

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday remanded suspended police official Sachin Vaze to judicial custody till April 23. Vaze was arrested for his alleged role in planting an explosive-laden car outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in February. Read more

Irrfan's son Babil weeps as he accepts honour on dad's behalf, says warm words: 'We'll make this journey together'

A video of the film industry paying tribute to the actor Irrfan Khan at a recently conducted awards ceremony has been shared online. Irrfan's son, Babil, was in attendance at the ceremony, which will be televised over the weekend. Read more

IPL 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kyle Jamieson’s ‘wrestlemania’ viral clip will make you giggle

With only a few hours to go, cricket fans are eagerly waiting for IPL 2021 to begin. The first match of the season, between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), is set to start at 7:30 PM at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Read more

IPL 2021, MI vs RCB Preview: Can Kohli break open Mumbai's aura of invincibility?

Cricket is a game of great uncertainties and those uncertainties are at its peak in the sport's shortest format. T20 cricket's biggest pull is its unpredictability and that is the reason why the IPL sells like hot cakes. But one team is making all those uncertainties go away, in a very positive way. Read more

Gauahar Khan in ₹66k embroidered ivory saree is six-yards of sheer elegance

Gauahar Khan has a magnificent style sense. The actor who was in Delhi last night for an event looked breathtaking in her saree and proved that the six-yards of elegance works great, if not better, as evening attires. Even though she looks good in everything and has a girl next door sartorial vibe, there is something about Gauahar in an ethnic outfit that does magic. Read more