News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Air quality of Delhi remains "very poor" and all the latest news

Delhi’s air quality very poor, likely to improve marginally today

The air quality on Wednesday remained in the “very poor” category with the average hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am recording 316. Read more

On Shehnaaz Gill's birthday, revisit her funniest Bigg Boss moments: When she chatted with crow, cracked Salman Khan up

Model Shehnaaz Gill turns 28 on Wednesday and her fans are eagerly waiting to see how her rumoured boyfriend, actor Sidharth Shukla wishes her. But while you wait, might we suggest a walk down memory lane from her time on Bigg Boss? Read more

Start your day by looking at some ‘cosmic sparkle’. Check out NASA’s post

Add a little shine to your day by looking at this picture of some cosmic sparkle. Shared by NASA on the official Instagram account of Hubble Space Telescope, this post is bound to fill you with intrigue whilst simultaneously informing you about space. No space enthusiast can afford to miss looking at this share. Read more

'Outside the rope, there are no fielders': Rishabh Pant

Just for a moment, imagine that you are Rishabh Pant. Not the Pant of today – the great hero resting on great laurels after playing two of the greatest knocks in Indian Test cricket in quick succession. Read more

Delhi violence: Watch police officer's warning after farmer rally chaos

Following the violent tractor rally, Delhi police told their side of the story. Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police, said that farmers broke the pact. Kumar said all assurances by farmers leaders were broken on January 26. Kumar spoke on action to be taken against those who attacked cops. Watch more