News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Air quality of Delhi remains "very poor" and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Delhi’s air quality very poor, likely to improve marginally today
The air quality on Wednesday remained in the “very poor” category with the average hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am recording 316. Read more
On Shehnaaz Gill's birthday, revisit her funniest Bigg Boss moments: When she chatted with crow, cracked Salman Khan up
Model Shehnaaz Gill turns 28 on Wednesday and her fans are eagerly waiting to see how her rumoured boyfriend, actor Sidharth Shukla wishes her. But while you wait, might we suggest a walk down memory lane from her time on Bigg Boss? Read more
Start your day by looking at some ‘cosmic sparkle’. Check out NASA’s post
Add a little shine to your day by looking at this picture of some cosmic sparkle. Shared by NASA on the official Instagram account of Hubble Space Telescope, this post is bound to fill you with intrigue whilst simultaneously informing you about space. No space enthusiast can afford to miss looking at this share. Read more
'Outside the rope, there are no fielders': Rishabh Pant
Just for a moment, imagine that you are Rishabh Pant. Not the Pant of today – the great hero resting on great laurels after playing two of the greatest knocks in Indian Test cricket in quick succession. Read more
Delhi violence: Watch police officer's warning after farmer rally chaos
Following the violent tractor rally, Delhi police told their side of the story. Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police, said that farmers broke the pact. Kumar said all assurances by farmers leaders were broken on January 26. Kumar spoke on action to be taken against those who attacked cops. Watch more
Centre plans to map and assess anganwadis, shelters for women
Mumbai locals: Full operation from Friday but still not open to all
Severe cold wave conditions to continue in NW India for next 3 days: IMD
LIVE: Global Covid-19 tally crosses 100 million, death toll at 2.15 million
Farmers' protest Live Updates: Security tightened at Red Fort in Delhi
- The Delhi Police have registered seven FIRs in connection with the protesting farmers' tractor parade, officials said.
Actor Deep Sidhu blamed for violence
- Farm leaders alleged Sidhu — who earlier publicly aired his differences with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha — tried to defame the farmers’ stir.
Law student writes to CJI to take cognisance of Red Fort violence
- Rai stated that the incident has hurt the “country’s devotional spirit” and an inquiry is essential to determine how anti-social elements managed to enter the tractor rally.
Home minister takes stock of situation in urgent meet
- Shah directed that additional central paramilitary forces be deployed in Delhi with immediate effect and individuals and groups behind the Red Fort seize be brought to justice.
Smaller crowd, masks mark Republic Day celebrations
- While more than 100,000 people attended the parade during the previous years, with Covid-19 norms in place on Tuesday, the crowd was limited to 25,000.
Leaders condemn violence, Opposition seeks repeal of laws
- The Opposition, including the Congress, alleges that the government rushed the farm laws without proper discussion in Parliament. The Centre, however, says the reforms will lead to new opportunities in agriculture trade.
House canteen dishes out new menu, hikes prices
- The parliament canteen, now run by ITDC will offer as many as 58 items, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, from January 27.
Discussing a possible route for Amarnath via Kargil: Prahlad Patel
- Union minister for culture and tourism Prahlad Patel said government is addressing the lack of adventure sports equipment in Kargil.
Rally to langar: Peaceful stir held across 20 states
- In contrast to the violence seen in the Capital, farmers held peaceful rallies across the country to protest against the farm laws.
At Rajpath, many firsts in the shadow of a pandemic
- India put on display its war machines at a time when the country is locked in a tense border stand-off with China.
Farmers' tractor rally violence: Dark day for the Republic
