News updates from HT at 9 am: Parliament panel meetings stalled amid surge in Covid-19 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Parliament panel meetings stalled amid Covid-19 spike

The recess between Parliament sessions is usually a hectic period for Indian parliamentary committees to hold meetings, summon witnesses or ready reports. But not this year. Read more

Hospitals sound alarm again with oxygen perilously short

The oxygen crisis in the national capital worsened on Saturday, with hospitals across the city sounding the alarm as their stocks ran low, on a day when at least 12 people died at Batra Hospital after an 80-minute disruption in oxygen supply. Read more

Apple Music to get HiFi audio streaming support, hints iOS 14.6 beta code

Now that Apple is done releasing the much-awaited iOS 14.5 with new UI and privacy features to millions of iPhone users, it has started working on the next version. Read more

Hina Khan feels helpless, quarantined for Covid-19 days after losing father: 'Can’t even be with mother to comfort her'

Actor Hina Khan, who has tested positive for Covid-19, shared how helpless she feels as she cannot even hug and comfort her mother. Hina lost her father recently and rushed back from her shoot in Kashmir. Read more

'Not trying to be too tough on bowlers, but catches do help’: MS Dhoni blames dropped catches for defeat against MI

The El Classic of the IPL, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings clash lived up to the hype and expectations. In a high-scoring thriller, it was the defending champions who edged past their rivals by four wickets in a last-ball thriller in Delhi. Read more

IPL 2021, MI vs CSK: Pollard stars in MI's 4-wicket win over CSK

Kieron Pollard smashed 87* in 34 balls as Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 4 wickets in Indian Premier League match no. 27 in Delhi. MI kept losing wickets at regular intervals in the 219-run chase. Watch more