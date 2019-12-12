News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Supreme Court to hear review pleas on Ayodhya judgment today and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 09:00 IST

Supreme Court to hear review pleas on Ayodhya judgment today

The review petitions challenging the November 9 judgment of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya title dispute will be heard in-chamber by a five-judge bench of the apex court at 1.40pm on Thursday. Read more

Maoist-hit areas vote today in round three of Jharkhand polls

Voting is underway to pick legislators from 17 seats of the 81 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand on Thursday in the third round of the five-phase election, amid heavy security. Read more

Protests escalate in northeast against citizenship bill, army called out, internet suspended

A curfew was enforced in Guwahati, the principal city in Assam, where the army was called in on Wednesday night after tens of thousands of protestors took to the streets against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, or CAB, clashing with the police and paramilitary troopers, as protests raged in the northeast. Read more

World getting hotter, more dangerous faster than thought: UN chief

The world is getting hotter and more dangerous faster than previously thought, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said here at the COP 25 climate conference on Wednesday, urging the countries that carbon pollution must stop rising in 2020 to keep the Paris Agreement goals within realistic reach. Read more

Dress Princess Diana wore as she danced with John Travolta fails to sell at auction

A midnight blue velvet gown that Princess Diana wore when she danced with John Travolta at a 1985 White House state dinner failed to sell at auction on Monday, though two of her other dresses went for above their estimated prices. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor, at one film old, says working in movies can become monotonous

One-film-old Janhvi Kapoor says working in films can become monotonous after a certain point of time. Janhvi will next will be seen in the Netflix original film, Ghost Stories, a horror anthology featuring four stories directed by Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar. Read more

Virat Kohli dedicates ‘special’ knock to wife Anushka on 2nd marriage anniversary

After their win in Thiruvananthpuram, West Indies came to Mumbai filled with confidence, but they ran into a rampant Indian batting top order as Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and then India captain Virat Kohli sent them on a leather hunt as India posted 240 in their 20 overs. Read more