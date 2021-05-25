News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Windy day in Delhi today; AQI in moderate category and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Windy day ahead; Delhi AQI in moderate category today

Strong surface winds are likely to prevail on Tuesday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be 23 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 37°C. The minimum temperature on Monday was 21.2°C and the maximum temperature was 36°C. Read more

Cipla's real-time Covid-19 testing kit 'ViraGen' to be sold from today

A real-time coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing kit, launched last week by pharmaceutical company Cipla, will be in the market from Tuesday, the company said. The RT-PCR test kit is called 'ViraGen' and is manufactured for the country by the drug major in partnership with Ubio Biotechnology Systems. Read more

'Can't be better prepared': Shubman Gill confident about India's chances to win WTC final against New Zealand

India batsman Shubman Gill believes the Virat Kohli-led unit has a good chance of winning the inaugural World Test Championship tournament by defeating Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the final. Read more

Priyanka Chopra shares her 'secret behind good marriage', after 2 years of marriage with Nick Jonas

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared her secret to a good marriage, and also revealed how she managed to plan the "world's most epic wedding". She tied the knot with American singer Nick Jonas in two grand ceremonies in December 2018. Read more

Chai with a twist: This Parle-G chai popsicle recipe may be your new summer favourite

The Internet may have some videos showcasing odd fusion food concoctions but sometimes it churns out recipes that can make one eager to try it out. Case in point, this chai biscuit popsicle that can easily be a nice snack during the summer season. If you’re a chai lover and love experimenting then this is indeed a perfect recipe for you to try. Read more

Cyclone Yaas: Heavy rains hit Odisha; Mamata alleges discrimination on funds

Heavy rain hit Odisha as the state braced for cyclone Yaas. Cyclone Yaas is expected to make landfall on May 26. Landfall is expected in North Odisha and it will be the most affected area. Watch more