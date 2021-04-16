News updates from HT: IMD says above normal rainfall for most of Maharashtra this year and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Above normal rainfall this year for most of Maharashtra: IMD

Most parts of Maharashtra will experience above normal, and normal, rainfall during the Southwest Monsoon this season, as per the long range forecast (LRF) issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. Read more

UK home secretary Priti Patel approves Nirav Modi’s extradition

Almost two months after a UK court found fugitive businessman Nirav Modi guilty of fraud and money laundering in the Punjab National Bank scam and ordered his extradition to India, UK home secretary Priti Patel has approved the extradition, people familiar with the development said on Friday. Read more

Navya Nanda says she's seen mom, grandmom prioritize family's health over their own: 'They are the sole caregivers'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently took part in an online chat on periods and women's health care. She revealed how even before we discuss such matters, it is important to discuss patriarchal norms around how women think of their health. She also spoke of her family in this context. Read more

Google Chrome gets a bunch of new productivity features

Google has rolled out new features for Chrome that are aimed at boosting productivity. These features are available for Chrome on Android and iOS, and desktop as well. Google has already rolled out some of these features, while others are coming soon. Read more

IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK: MS Dhoni makes 200th appearance for Chennai Super Kings

When MS Dhoni stepped out for the toss for Chennai Super Kings against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League 2021 encounter on Friday, he achieved a huge milestone. Dhoni became the first player to make 200 appearances for the franchise - across tournaments. Read more

‘Modi govt’s negligence caused surge in Covid cases’: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged the election commission to not allow any outsider in the state without conducting a Covid test. Watch more