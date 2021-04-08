News updates from HT: Mamata challenges EC day after poll body's notice for appealing to minorities

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Day after EC notice for appealing to minorities, CM Mamata challenges poll panel

A day after the Election Commission of India sent a notice to the Trinamool Congress chief for appealing to minority voters to prevent their votes from being divided; West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee challenged the poll panel on Thursday. Read more

Delhi registers 7,437 new Covid-19 cases, highest spike in over four months

Delhi has recorded 7,437 new Covid-19 cases and 24 coronavirus disease-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Delhi government health bulletin notified on Thursday. Read more

Randeep Hooda shares cute pic with pet dog Bambi. People love it

If you’re someone who follows Randeep Hooda on social media, there’s a possibility you’ve seen the adorable pictures of animals that he often shares. A regular among them is his dog named Bambi. Case in point, the latest post shared by the actor. Read more

IPL 2021: How will Mumbai Indians spin it this time?

Defending champions Mumbai Indians again carry the tag of favourites going into a fresh IPL season starting on Friday. The main reason is that there is hardly any chink in their armour—the batting line-up is the best in the eight-team field and the bowling unit is as good as any of its rivals. Read more

The Big Bull movie review: Abhishek Bachchan film makes messiah out of criminal, is a daunting watch

Imagine a SparkNotes version of any of Shakespeare's works, say Othello. Now imagine the SparkNotes editor deciding to make Iago the good guy, the voice of true benevolence, who out of the purity of his purpose, helps Othello rid himself of his wife. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor shares pictures from Maldives vacation in sexy iridescent swimsuit

Janhvi Kapoor has been making the most of her summer and the Roohi actor recently jetted off to the Maldives, a recent hot favourite holiday destination among Bollywood celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Taapsee Pannu, Disha Patani, among others. Read more

Watch: Abducted CRPF jawan released by Naxals; family thanks government

CRPF jawan kidnapped by Maoist rebels after a deadly encounter in Chhattisgarh on Saturday has now been released. Rakeshwar Singh Manhas of the 210th CoBRA division was brought to the CRPF camp in Bijapur after his release. Watch more