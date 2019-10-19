News updates from Hindustan Times: At RCEP meet, India seeks 10% advantage over China in tariff removal and all the latest news at this hour

india

Oct 19, 2019

At RCEP meet, India seeks 10% advantage over China in tariff removal

India has bargained a nearly 10% advantage over China in tariff elimination during the ongoing Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) discussions in a move aimed to placate the domestic industry and pave the way for New Delhi to conclude negotiations ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangkok next month, three people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

India-US bilateral defence trade to reach $18 billion this year: Pentagon

The bilateral defence trade between Indian and the US is expected to reach USD 18 billion by year end, the Pentagon said on Saturday. The statement comes ahead of the ninth India-US Defence Technologies and Trade Initiative or DTTI group meeting in New Delhi next week.

IMF says corporate income tax cut will help revive investment in India

The International Monetary Fund on Friday supported India’s recent decision to reduce corporate income tax, saying it has a positive impact on investment.

Hunger, bandits, poisonous snakes: Indian deportees recount journey to Mexico

On October 16, when Ajay Saini was picked up by Mexican immigration authorities he was less than 200 metres from crossing over to his dream destination-- the United States of America.

Indrani Mukerjea claims to have paid $5 million to P Chidambaram, son Karti in bribe, says CBI chargesheet

Indrani Mukerjea has claimed to have paid a bribe of US $5 million to former Finance Minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram through offshore payments in Singapore, Mauritius, Bermuda, the UK and Switzerland, the Central Bureau of Investigation stated in the chargesheet filed in a special court on Friday in the INX Media case.

‘Noah Lyles can be the next Usain Bolt’

From setting the track on fire to coaching youngsters at the Missouri State University, former sprinter Carmelita Jeter has been pacing various walks of life.

Opinion| How much money does it take to be happy? Aim for the Enough Point, says Charles Assisi

Would you rather be time rich or money poor? It’s a tricky question. When looked at from a deprived person’s point of view, money is needed to survive the here and now. Time is a luxury those who do not have to grapple with the exigencies of living can afford.

