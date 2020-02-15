News updates from Hindustan Times: BJP, Congress to gain big as 51 Rajya Sabha MPs are set to retire in April and all the latest news

india

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 09:35 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP, Congress to gain big as 51 Rajya Sabha MPs are set to retire in April

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are expected to win most of the vacancies that will arise in the Rajya Sabha in April when the term of 51 members comes to an end in April, although both parties will see their strength diminished marginally.

Read full story here.

Intel points to enhanced activity in Balakot, expansion of JeM camp

The Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group has expanded its terror training facility in Pakistan and added at least two new buildings to its complex, officials at intelligence agencies said on condition of anonymity.

Read full story here.

IAF may make it harder for pilots to join private airlines

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is working to tighten rules to prevent its pilots from leaving the service and joining private airlines that offer better salary and perquisites, two people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

Read full story here.

Taj Mahal 1989 review: Netflix India’s Valentine’s Day love letter makes strong case for patch up

Set at a time when Karamchand was on cable and B-Tex was on the billboards, Taj Mahal 1989 is a quietly effective little series from Netflix, about themes as evergreen as the majestic monument it is named after.

Read full story here.

Kejriwal to share stage with 60 ‘architects of Delhi’ in swearing-in ceremony

Delhi’s chief minister designate Arvind Kejriwal will share the stage with a group of 60 people, being called ‘Delhi ke nirmata’ (architects of Delhi), drawn from different walks of life this Sunday when the AAP convener will the take oath of office and secrecy at central Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan — the place where the AAP was born out of an anti-corruption movement.

Read full story here.

India vs New Zealand: Domestic grind keeps Cheteshwar Pujara battle sharp

Cheteshwar Pujara is well-known for his lack of dancing skills, even teased for possessing two left feet at the Sydney Cricket Ground after India had won their maiden Test series in Australia last year.

Read full story here.

Dia Mirza shares her fashion staples and hacks

Sustainable, timeless and effortless are the fashion preferences of Bollywood actress and former Miss Asia Pacific Dia Mirza. And what are her fashion staples? Her top picks are traditional handcrafted sarees, sustainable textile dresses/shirts and resort wear, she quips.

Read full story here.