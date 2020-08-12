News updates from Hindustan Times: Bombardier, Siemens among 23 firms keen on running private trains in India and all the latest news

india

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 20:58 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bombardier, Siemens among 23 firms keen on running private trains in India

Bombardier Transportation India, Siemens Limited, Alstom Transport India Ltd are the big names among 23 firms that have evinced interest in running private trains on Indian Railways’ network of more than 100 key routes. Read more

Subhash Ghai says he’s ‘amused’ by Mahima Chaudhry’s claim that he bullied her: ‘She apologised... I forgave her’

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has reacted to actor Mahima Chaudhry’s claim that he bullied her and asked all other producers not to work with her. Read more

Microsoft Surface Duo to launch on September 10, priced around ₹1 lakh

Microsoft unveiled its first dual-screen smartphone ‘Surface Duo’ last October. It has now finally announced the launch date of Surface Duo, and even its price tag. Read more

This unique stop-motion video has been created using water. Watch

If you’re a fan of sports and (or) stop-motion, then this clip may seem tailor-made for you. However, even if you don’t specifically enjoy any of these genres, the general artistry behind this video may still leave you floored. Read more

Watch: Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks on Sushant Rajput death probe

As the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput intensifies, Union Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has now called for a fair probe into the case. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Editor-in-Chief Shashi Shekhar, Prasad said that the actor’s loss is a loss for the nation and not just the state of Bihar. Read more

A once-in-6,800-years opportunity: Neowise comet lends a perfectly romantic backdrop to this man’s proposal

Most people want to make their proposals that special moment that they can make a fond memory of and cherish for a lifetime, the kind of story you’ll want to inspire other romantics with for years to come. Read more

Richie Benaud kept on saying if I bowl to potential, India will beat Australia: Former India spinner Dilip Doshi

Former India left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi revealed how legendary Australian cricketer Richie Benaud had said India would go on to win the Test against Australia in Melbourne in the 1981 series if Doshi played to his full potential. Read more