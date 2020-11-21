News updates from Hindustan Times: Centre may rush teams to more states experiencing Covid-19 surge and all the latest news

india

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 08:49 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Govt may rush Covid teams to more states

After sending high-level teams to four states to take stock of the Covid-19 situation, the Centre is considering rushing more expert teams to other states and Union territories (UTs) reporting a rise in new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections. Read more

Chhath Puja concludes, devotees offer ‘arghya’ keeping Covid-19 protocols at bay

Devotees gathered to offer morning prayers to the rising sun on the last day of Chhath Puja on Saturday. Most people across the country stuck to the traditional practice of offering prayers at river banks on the concluding day of the four-day Puja, flouting the guidelines issued to curb the spread of Covid-19. Read more

4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother

Early Thursday morning, an encounter between a group of terrorists and security forces happened at the Ban toll plaza near Nagrota. By the end of it, four terrorists were dead, but it wasn’t just a chance encounter. This was an intelligence-based operation that was aimed at blocking what security forces believed could be a major attack. Read more

HTLS 2020: ‘Young man was fearless,’ Kapil Dev reveals his ‘hero’ from IPL 2020

Former India captain Kapil Dev has revealed that fast bowler T Natarajan was his ‘hero’ from the IPL 2020. In conversation with senior sports writer and journalist Ayaz Memon on Day 2 of the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Kapil said he was highly impressed with the 29-year-old fast bowler from Tamil Nadu. ReadMore

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembers her dad on his birth anniversary, calls him her ‘guardian angel’

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to remember her late father Krishnaraj Rai on his birth anniversary. She called him her ‘guardian angel’. Sharing a picture of her father, she wrote: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY Daddyyy- Ajjaaa Our Ever- Smiling Guardian ANGEL LOVE YOU ETERNALLY.” Read more

Remembering Princess Diana: How the people’s princess broke royal protocol with her fashion

Twenty-three years after her death, Princess Diana continues to be remembered as so much more than just a member of the British Royal Family. From being a philanthropist and humanitarian, to a loving mother and style icon, the late Princess was constantly in the public eye. Read more

Vinagte snapshot shows Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on honeymoon

On the occasion of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s 73rd wedding anniversary, which was on November 20, The Royal Family’s official Instagram account shared some entertaining content to celebrate the lovely couple. Amongst the pictures and videos they posted, one, in particular, may bring a sweet smile to your face. Read more

PM Modi holds review meeting to discuss India’s vaccine strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting regarding India’s vaccination strategy. The PM virtually met officials including foreign secretary, NITI Aayog member. Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba and principal secretary to PM also attended the meet. Watch