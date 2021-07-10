News updates from HT: Centre reviews measures taken by states to check Covid amid tourist influx and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

What are hill stations doing to check Covid amid tourist influx? Centre reviews

The Centre on Saturday reviewed the steps taken by the state governments to check the spread of the Covid-19 cases in hill stations and tourist locations amid a heavy influx of tourists. Read more

'Shocked to the core': Maneka Gandhi's message as she shuts her centre after dog cruelty video goes viral

Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre in Delhi will be shutting down from August 1 for a complete overhaul, former minister and Lok Sabha MP Maneka Gandhi tweeted on Saturday. Read more

Taliban calls China a 'friend', promises not to host Uyghur militants in Afghanistan: Report

The Taliban has said the group sees China as a “friend” to Afghanistan, hoping Chinese investment for reconstruction work in the war-torn country, according to a media report. Read more

Ananya Panday, sister Rysa are consoled by mother Bhavana Pandey at grandma's funeral; Chunky performs last rites

Ananya Panday was inconsolable at the death of her grandmother Snehlata Panday. Pictures from the funeral show the actor and her sister Rysa crying as their mother Bhavana Pandey consoled them. Read more

VVS Laxman's contract as batting consultant extended by CAB

VVS Laxman's contract as batting consultant of the Bengal cricket team has been extended by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Saturday. Read more

No needle in the haystack this! Rancher uses Apple Watch to find his iPhone in a haystack

Apple has released a new video advert that showcases one of the pretty cool features you can find on the Apple Watch and the iPhone. In the ad called “Haystack” Apple has shown how you can find your smartphone with the help of your watch. Read more

Watch: Kappa variant of Covid: Cases in Uttar Pradesh, transmissibility | Key details