News updates from Hindustan Times: China’s blame narrative continues, says India ‘initiated’ Galwan clash and all the latest news

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 17:11 IST

China’s blame narrative continues, says India ‘initiated’ Galwan clash

India initiated the violent clash in eastern Ladakh last week, China said on Monday continuing to blame New Delhi for the face-off in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, which left 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese troops dead in a vicious hand-to-hand brawl on the night of June 15.

On Rath Yatra, Supreme Court says will let temple committee, Odisha govt decide

Modifying its earlier order, the Supreme Court on Monday said it is up to the temple authorities and Odisha government to decide on the annual Rath Yatra in the state. The Yatra is scheduled to begin on June 23, this leaves the state government with half a day to come up with a plan.

Vu Cinema 32-inch, 32-inch smart TVs launched in India: Check price, specs

Vu on Monday launched two new smart TVs in India under its Vu Cinema Smart TV series. The latest Vu Cinema TV comes in 32-inch and 43-inch sizes.

Virat Kohli or Steve Smith? David Warner gives an interesting answer

It is hard to dodge the Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith debate. Despite there being the likes of Kane Williamson, Joe Root, and Babar Azam, the battle for the best has somewhat come down between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith.

Amazon Prime’s new meme confirms Gulabo Sitabo’s Begum is a full-on savage

Fatima Begum, a fictional character from the new dramedy film 'Gulabo Sitabo', just took a DNA test. Turns out she's 100% bad and boujee. Though Begum genuinely didn't, this recent meme posted from Amazon Prime India's official Instagram account may have you think so.

Amrish Puri’s 88th birth anniversary: The iconic villain’s best onscreen avatars

The only thing cinema enthusiasts love more than a good looking, virtuous hero, is a great villain bubbling with vicious schemes. Someone who can make an impact on them despite playing the part of the antagonist.

Shiva Linga found amid coral rocks in Rameswaram, devotees flock to site

A Shiva Linga was found amid coral rocks in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram. It was found at the eastern shore of Ramanathaswamy Temple.