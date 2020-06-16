News updates from Hindustan Times: Covid-19 cases decline in Bihar, UP, Jharkhand and MP amid slowdown in migrants’ return and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 13:01 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

As migrants’ return slows down, Covid-19 cases decline in Bihar, UP, Jharkhand and MP

For the first time in the past one week, eastern and central states, which received most of the returning migrant workers, have witnessed a decline in the number of the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) since May 1, shows data. Read more

Furious at torture of 2 staffers, India considers reducing mission strength in Pak

India could consider reducing its diplomatic presence in Pakistan in light of the abduction and torture of two high commission staffers who had stepped out on Monday, people familiar with the development told Hindustan Times. Read more

Kangaroo fell into a mine shaft. Watch how it was rescued

In today’s edition of happy animal rescue, a kangaroo was rescued from a mineshaft that it fell in thanks to a bunch of nice people. A video of the animal’s rescue was shared live and has since been collecting several appreciative reactions. Read more

100 days of Covid-19 moments: Living through the long wait

The extroverts have settled in, the introverts are reaching out. The plates are piling up in the sink even as everyone’s fed up of home cooking. See how one hundred days of pandemic life has changed us in unexpected ways. Read more

Saif Ali Khan calls Bollywood’s sudden love for Sushant Singh Rajput ‘ultimate hypocrisy’, says ‘that’s an insult to the dead’

Saif Ali Khan is angry about the film industry’s sudden outpouring of love for Sushant Singh Rajput after his death on Sunday. He feels that a day of silence would be more appropriate than the ‘hypocrisy’ of pretending to care. Read more

Nokia 5310 XpressMusic phone launched in India: Check price, specifications

The 2020 version of the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic phone is official in India. The new feature phone comes in a new avatar but keeps the iconic dedicated music buttons. Read more

Rohit, Gayle, AB de Villiers don’t have ability to rotate strike like Kohli: Gambhir

When Chris Gayle demolishes bowling attacks or Rohit Sharma pulls the fast bowler off his front deep into the stands or when AB de Villiers nonchalantly scoops and reverse sweeps to collect boundaries easily, they look terrific. Read more

Covid-19: Centre tells states to draw up rates for private hospitals

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, Centre tells states to draw up rates for private hospitals, PM to begin sixth round of consultations with states today, lockdown back in Chennai and more. Watch to know more