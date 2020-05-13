News updates from Hindustan Times: Covid-19 cases in Delhi near 8,000-mark and all the latest news

india

Updated: May 13, 2020 12:55 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19: 359 new cases, 20 deaths in Delhi; number reaches almost 8,000

National capital Delhi is two short of 8,000 Covid-19 positive cases. The state’s health minister Satyendar Jain said that Delhi received 359 new cases till midnight on Tuesday. Read more

Nitish Kumar directs ramping Covid-19 testing as migrants inflow increases in Bihar

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday evening directed the top brass of the state administration to increase testing in view of the growing number of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19 ) cases and a steady inflow of migrants. Read more

Maharashtra: Confirmed Covid-19 cases set to cross 25,000; Mumbai to breach 15,000 mark

Maharashtra and Mumbai are likely to breach the 25,000 and 15,000 marks for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases, respectively, on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the state recorded 1,026 new Covid-19 positive cases, as the overall tally rose to 24,427. Read more

Three more cured patients donate plasma at KGMU

Three more cured patients of corona virus donated plasma for treatment of other patients at the King George’s Medical University. The plasma therapy aims to treat Covid-19 patients by using immunity developed by treated patients. Read more

Mike Pompeo in Israel for West Bank annexation talks amid Covid-19 lockdown

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was in Israel on Wednesday for meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his new governing partner for talks that were expected to address Israel’s plans to annex parts of the West Bank. Read more

Illegal review: Neha Sharma, Kubbra Sait deliver their best performances in new-age legal drama

If you have only known Indian courts through the camera’s lens, then you are familiar with the blindfolded Lady Justice with scales in her hand and the tried-and-tested ‘Gita pe haath rakh kar shapath le’. Read more

Social distancing comes with a psychological fallout; adversely affects mental health

The coronavirus outbreak has led authorities around the world to take stringent measures proposed by the World Health Organization (WHO), such as social distancing. Read more

Snake found in ATM, netizens are wondering if it just came for a hiss-ab. Watch

Snakes popping out from some totally unsuspecting places are nothing new to the Internet. Adding to that collection, a snake slithering inside an ATM is something that is here to give you fresh nightmares. Read more

Watch: India’s factory output shrank by 16.7% in Mar and Wuhan to test entire population