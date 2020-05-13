Snake found in ATM, netizens are wondering if it just came for a hiss-ab. Watch

Updated: May 13, 2020 11:47 IST

Snakes popping out from some totally unsuspecting places are nothing new to the Internet. Adding to that collection, a snake slithering inside an ATM is something that is here to give you fresh nightmares. The incident was recorded in an ATM in Ghaziabad and the video is not for the faint-hearted.

The horrifying clip was posted on Twitter by a number of Twitter users that shows a snake crawling on the floor of the ATM. For a few moments the snake tries to find its way out of the booth. Failing at several attempts, it slithers to the cash-dispensing machine and finds a way to get on it. Meanwhile, in the background, people joke about the snake trying to withdraw money.

The snake finally slithers into an into an opening of the machine

Check out the shocking clip:

Be careful when you are at the ATM!

There could be a Snake around 😱



PS: Initially felt that this could be normal but the last few seconds gave me chills. #WhatsappFwd pic.twitter.com/o40Erm9Chx — Amit Bhawani (@amitbhawani) May 9, 2020

The clip has garnered over 15,000 views and tons of stunned comments from netizens. While some were shaken with the fact that one needs to be cautious about snakes in ATMs too, others just pointed out the fact that the snake just probably went to the ATM to get a hiss-ab of his accounts.

Snakes have always been associated with guarding treasures as per Indian mythology. So maybe that’s why it’s there in an ATM. — Suket Dedhia™ (@suketdedhia) May 9, 2020

It came to withdraw money people horrified that innocent creature — chinmay pattanaik (@Iamchinmay10) May 9, 2020

Please someone tell him milk shop timing is 6 to 9. No need to hurry at atm. — NADIR UMAR SHEIKH (@nus786) May 9, 2020

OMG 😱🐉😱 — Aman Khante (@amankhante47) May 9, 2020

What would you’ve done if you saw a snake in an ATM.

