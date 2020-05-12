e-paper
Does it slither? Does it slide? This snake might make you want to hide. Watch

The surprise begins when the snake starts moving.

Srimoyee Chowdhury
There seems to be no slithering motion of the particular snake whatsoever .(Reddit)
         

There might be people who think that snakes are magnificent creatures but for most of us, they are just creepy crawlies who give the heebie-jeebies. Posted on Reddit, the video of a snake will make you scratch your head and Google it to believe that it actually exists.

The clip shows a snake on a road. One might wonder what is so unusual about that. The surprise begins when the snake starts moving. There seems to be no slithering motion of the particular snake whatsoever while moving on the road.

Watch the clip and be amazed:

A non slithering snake from r/snakes

This odd-looking snake has gained a lot of curious comments from netizens. While some hilariously discussed its actual identity, others couldn’t figure out this oddity.

“Just a group of millipedes in a disguise,” comments a Redditor. Another gives a hilarious reply to the comment saying, “3 millipedes in an expensive trenchcoat.”

“He’s vibin,” says another Redditor. “Whoa! That’s one weird danger noodle on a mission,” writes a third.

The peculiar movement of the snake is termed as rectilinear motion that enables it to move like a caterpillar. Well whatever it might be, we wouldn’t want to be anywhere near this danger noodle.

What do you think of this odd snake?

