e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This odd two-headed snake looks straight out of a mythological story, puzzles netizens. Watch

This odd two-headed snake looks straight out of a mythological story, puzzles netizens. Watch

Susanta Nanda described the type of the snake and informed that the reptile was unharmed and safely released to the wild.

it-s-viral Updated: May 08, 2020 11:11 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The two-headed snake found in Odisha.
The two-headed snake found in Odisha.(Twitter/@susantananda3)
         

While some are fascinated by them, most people are dead scared of snakes. And the Internet comes up with scary videos of snakes from time to time that can give anyone the shudders. A recent video posted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda has grabbed attention on Twitter that shows a rather unique snake.

The clip posted on Twitter shows the snake slithering on the ground. However, this unusual snake can be seen with two heads. The reptile might remind you of the snake Kaliya who was defeated by Lord Krishna in a mythological war.

Nanda described the type of the snake and informed that the reptile was unharmed and safely released to the wild.

“A rare wolf snake with two fully formed heads was rescued from a house in the Dehnkikote Forrest range of Keonjhar district in Odisha. Later released in Forests,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the unique serpent:

The clip has garnered over 13,600 views since being posted. Netizens couldn’t help but ask numerous questions about this oddity. Nanda also answered some questions and including mentioning that the snake was not poisonous.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

We hope that this exotic creature stays well in the wild. What would you do if you found such an odd creature in your home?

Also read | Snake popping out of the sink while washing dishes is what nightmares are made of. Read

tags
top news
‘Extremely anguished by loss of lives’: PM on Maharashtra train accident
‘Extremely anguished by loss of lives’: PM on Maharashtra train accident
16 migrant workers slept on railway track after 35 km walk home, run over
16 migrant workers slept on railway track after 35 km walk home, run over
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
‘Heart full of sorrow’: Leaders mourn workers killed in Maharashtra train accident
‘Heart full of sorrow’: Leaders mourn workers killed in Maharashtra train accident
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
‘China buying Altis, we are buying Alto’: Why Indian market has been slow to expand
‘China buying Altis, we are buying Alto’: Why Indian market has been slow to expand
5 Things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista deal
5 Things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista deal
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper