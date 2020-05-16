e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi metro restart plan does away with tokens, alternate seats to be empty and all the latest news

india Updated: May 16, 2020 08:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Delhi Metro has already started placing markers on station floors and platforms to earmark space for passengers. (SOURCED)
         

Delhi metro restart plan does away with tokens, alternate seats to be empty

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is in the process of finalising protocols for passenger movement at its stations and inside its trains. The protocols are being drawn up with focus on social distancing — essential to contain the spread of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) — once the Centre gives its nod for public transport to operate in the fourth phase of the lockdown, which will begin Monday. Read more.

24 migrants killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya

More than 20 migrant labourers were killed and dozens were injured after the truck they were travelling in collided with another vehicle in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh early on Saturday, reports said. Read more.

‘Largest debtor’: China calls on US to pay its debts to the United Nations

China on Friday issued a statement calling on all UN member states to “actively fulfill their financial obligations to the United Nations,” stressing that Washington owes the organization more than $2 billion. Read more.

Lockdown 4.0: How family dynamics has evolved for celebs

As the rush to be at places has reduced, more and more families have been sitting together for sharing meals, playing games, enjoying sunny afternoons, and reminiscing about their childhood by going through old photo albums. Read more.

‘Without crowds, will I be waving the flag alone?’

Sudhir Kumar Gautam is Indian’s most recognizable cricket fan. For decades now, the thin man with a shaved head and tri-colour body paint has been a permanent fixture at India matches. TV cameras faithfully zoom in on him when something celebratory happens, and he blows his conch and waves a large national flag with the other hand. Other spectators mob him for selfies. Sudhir is used to attention, and a life lived on the road. Read more.

Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: Actor delivered an all-time great debut performance in Masaan, his father couldn’t believe his talent

Even Vicky Kaushal’s father wasn’t sure of his talent until he saw Vicky’s debut film, Masaan. Vicky’s father, the action director Sham Kaushal, said that he wasn’t sure what the casting directors saw in his son, and believed them only when the reviews came in. Vicky was a star, and he was here to stay. Read more.

Watch: BJP welcomes package for agriculture sector, Cong’s ‘daily soap’ remark

Agriculture reforms. “We were waiting for the announcements on herbal farming. Namami Gange Yatra was organized recently,” he said. On the other hand, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel mocked the Finance Minister’s announcements. “Had hoped to get clarity after the PM’s announcement for Rs 20 lakh crore. Things will get clear after this ‘daily soap’ gets over,” he said. Watch here.

