News updates from HT: Demands for special status to Andhra rise after BJP promises to Puducherry and all the latest news

After BJP promises special status to Puducherry, demands rise for Andhra Pradesh

The demand for special status to Andhra Pradesh is back to the fore again soon after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in its election manifesto for Puducherry released by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman on March 27, promised special status to the Union territory. Read more

Military gets new node in Mumbai for better logistics integration

The Indian military on Thursday operationalised a new joint logistics node (JLN) in Mumbai to provide integrated logistics support to the three services, a move that will bolster jointness as well as help cut costs and better utilise manpower, the defence ministry said. Read more

Heat wave likely in Andhra, Telangana, temperatures may touch 43 degrees Celsius

Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness heat wave conditions in many parts in the next three days with the day temperatures being two to three degrees Celsius above normal, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. Read more

IPL 2021: KKR issues statement on Nitish Rana's Covid tests and his availability for IPL 2021

Ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Kolkata Knight Riders' star batsman Nitish Rana has returned a negative Covid test, a release from KKR said on Thursday. Read more

Dia Mirza expecting first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi: 'Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb'

Dia Mirza has announced her first pregnancy with husband Vaibhav Rekhi. She took to Instagram to share an update with her fans. Read more

Doggos remind how to wear masks properly in advisory post by Ohio hospital

In an adorable post shared by the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, two doggos show how to wear a mask properly. And their adorable demonstration has won the hearts of netizens. Read more

Watch | Nandigram: Mamata complains of 'poll-rigging' to Guv amidst 'Jai Shri Ram' chant