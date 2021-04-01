Doggos remind how to wear masks properly in advisory post by Ohio hospital

In an adorable post shared by the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, two doggos show how to wear a mask properly. And their adorable demonstration has won the hearts of netizens. The post shared on Facebook shows the two pooches showing the do’s and don’ts of wearing a mask. The cute post may leave you saying ‘aww’ multiple times.

“As new COVID cases have trended down and more people are vaccinated, we understand that it is tempting to relax precautions. But this pandemic is not over, and it is so important that we stay the course and continue to distance, wash hands and wear masks,” read the first few lines of the share. The post goes on to introduce the furry volunteers showing the proper ways to wear a mask. “Our facility dogs Leica and Trinity offer this friendly, furry reminder for the proper way to wear a mask and we ask that you please double check yours regularly,” it adds.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on March 20, the post has garnered over 2,700 reactions and several comments. People found the advisory post to be apt and cute.

“Aww that’s soo cute!” wrote a Facebook user. “I bet the kids love this! What a good dog. Therapy dogs are the best messengers of hope and goodwill,” commented another. “Look at the little doggos being smarter than people,” said a third.

What do you think of this cute post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON