News updates from Hindustan Times: Don't care if speaking truth about China costs my political career, says Rahul Gandhi and all the latest news

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 12:48 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Will not lie about Chinese intrusions even if my political career goes to hell: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said those claiming Chinese forces haven’t occupied Indian territory in Ladakh are “not nationalistic and patriotic”, and he will continue to speak the truth about Beijing’s transgressions even if his “whole political career goes to hell”. Read more

Over 1,500 Covid-19 beds available in 4 govt hospitals in Delhi: Centre

The Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Monday there are more than 1,500 beds available for patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in four government hospitals in Delhi amid a decline in the number of infections in the national capital in the last one month. Read more

Mayawati’s BSP springs a surprise, heads to Rajasthan court to reclaim her 6 MLAs from Congress

Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party on Sunday evening dived headlong into the Ashok Gehlot versus Sachin Pilot playing out in Rajasthan, declaring that the party would also approach the high court to reclaim the party’s six lawmakers who merged the legislative party with the Congress last year. Read more

China shuts down US mission in Chengdu city, US flag lowered at dawn

The US consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu officially shut down on Monday morning within 72 hours of Beijing ordering its closure as a tit-for-tat shutting of its Houston consulate amid worsening ties between the two largest economies of the world. Read more

‘India probably did not have World Cup-winning team in 2019’: Aakash Chopra

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra on Monday said that the reason that Virat Kohli-led Indian team could not win the World Cup last year was probably because India did not have a World Cup-winning team. India were pegged to be one of the favourites going into the tournament, but the team crashed out of the semifinal after losing to New Zealand. Read more

Resul Pookutty says no one gave him work in Hindi films after Oscar win: ‘I had gone through a near breakdown’

After AR Rahman spoke on how a ‘gang’ was sabotaging him in the Hindi film industry, sound designer and editor Resul Pookutty has said he was also shunned by Hindi cinema after he won an Oscar for Slumdog Millionaire. He won the Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing, along with Richard Pryke and Ian Tapp, for the Danny Boyle film. Read more

Gudiya the baby rhino starts grazing, video is all kinds of adorable

If cute baby animal videos make your heart happy, here’s a video of a baby rhino that will do the trick. This video shows a baby rhino named Gudiya, a resident of Patna Zoo, who has started grazing. Chances are you already know about Gudiya. Read more

How to incorporate walnuts in your meals

We all know the health benefits of walnuts but apart from a few basic usage in making a dish with walnut as an ingredient, we rarely know how to use this wonder nut. It can be used as a healthy snack, helps in boosting the nutritional value of our meal and can even be used in the batter of banana bread. Read more

Watch: AK-47 magazines, Chinese grenades seized from LeT hideout in Shopian