News updates from Hindustan Times| Economy, nationwide unrest over NRC led to BJP’s Jharkhand defeat, says Sharad Pawar and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 21:12 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Economy, unrest among people over NRC led to BJP’s defeat in Jharkhand: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said the impact of slowdown in economy on common man and unrest among the people due to issues such as National Register of Citizens (NRC) led to BJP’s defeat in Jharkhand. Read more here.

New UK plan to fast-track visas for scientists, experts

Boris Johnson government on Monday announced the expansion of the list of UK-based fellowships whose international holders such as scientists and experts will be extended a fast-track visa process, so that they can begin work as soon as possible. Read more here.

Auto Expo 2020: 50 new models to be unveiled amid hopes of revival

With the government urging auto companies to develop more environment-friendly vehicles to reduce pollution and crude oil import, manufacturers are expected to showcase a slew of electric and hybrid vehicles and related concepts at Auto Expo 2020. Read more here.

Nearly 25% loans given to real estate developers in Mumbai under ‘severe’ stress: Report

Nearly 25% of the total loans provided to real estate developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are currently under severe stress as compared with 18.7% in the National Capital Region (NCR), according to a study conducted by property consultant Anarock Capital. Read more here.

Kalki Koechlin says someone called her ‘Russian prostitute’ after Dev D, she couldn’t get a job after Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Actor Kalki Koechlin has spoken candidly about the problems that she has faced in the film industry, ranging from prejudice based on her looks, to sexual harassment. Kalki was speaking to Pinkvilla about becoming a mother for the first time. Read more here.

By rejecting Raghubar Das, Jharkhand sends a message to the BJP

When an incumbent chief minister loses along with many of his cabinet colleagues, there is a straightforward interpretation of the mandate. Voters have outrightly rejected the existing government. Everything else is a nuance. The Raghubhar Das-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jharkhand has met the same fate. Read more here.

Sourav Ganguly selects his IPL Fantasy team, picks himself as captain

Ganguly named himself as the captain of the side and went with Rishabh Pant as the wicket-keeper in place of the veteran Dhoni. “It’s purely for fun, to entertain all. Pant is a young wicketkeeper-batsman. I don’t want any debate for it,” Sourav Ganguly said. Read more here.