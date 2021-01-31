News updates from Hindustan Times: Farmers converge for third 'mahapanchayat' in western UP and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Farmers' stir: Thousands converge for third 'mahapanchayat' in western UP

The ripples of farmers' protest against the new agri laws on Delhi's borders spread further in western Uttar Pradesh with thousands of people converging for a 'mahapanchayat' on Sunday in Baghpat, the third such congregation in the region in as many days.

TMC accuses BJP of insulting National Anthem, starts poll on social media

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of distorting and insulting the National Anthem and launched a voting on social media asking whether the saffron party was a "shame for the country or humanity".

Passport applicants in Bihar drop by half as Covid-19 hits movement abroad

While there were fewer people seeking mobility using rails and roads during Covid-19 period and subsequent lockdowns, those aspiring to migrate outside the country from Bihar also felt the impact of the pandemic.

'He guided me as a leader and taught me everything': Kuldeep Yadav highlights Gautam Gambhir's role early in his career

Kuldeep Yadav was not even 20 years old when he got picked by Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League auction. Kuldeep was coming off the Under-19 World Cup in 2014 when he grabbed the attention of KKR, and not only did he get to be part of the team, he even played his first game for the team in the Champions League later that year.

Xbox Series X review: Silent and beastly

The gaming market is an upward-facing graph in India now and companies like Microsoft are trying to make the best of it. And its latest and most powerful gaming console, the Xbox Series X, is the prime example of that.

4-year-old girl discovers well-preserved dinosaur footprint on a beach in the UK

It isn't unusual to hear stories about odd things being found at the beach. From strange sea creatures to even unfamiliar fossils, tales of such discoveries often captivate netizens.

‘We honor PM, ready for talks but not under pressure’: BKU's Rakesh Tikait

BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said that protesting farmers will honor the dignity of the prime minister, but are also committed to protecting their self-respect, a day after Narendra Modi said his government was just a "phone call away" for talks with them.