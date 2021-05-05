News updates from HT| Fuel rates hiked again: Petrol by 19 paise/litre, diesel by 21 paise/litre and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Fuel rates hiked again: Petrol by 19 paise/litre, diesel by 21 paise/litre

State-run oil companies raised petrol price by 19 paise per litre and diesel by 21 paise on Wednesday, the second hike in a row, signalling restoration of upward price movement after assembly polls. Read more

14-day lockdown begins in Odisha: Check out details here

To contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state, a 14-day lockdown has begun in Odisha from Wednesday. Along with this, the weekend lockdown in urban areas will also be in force till May 15. Read more

Centre moves SC challenging Delhi HC's show cause notice of contempt over deficit in oxygen supply to Capital

The Centre on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against show cause notice of contempt to it by the Delhi high court over deficit in oxygen supply to Delhi. Read more

'Unedifying watching this tournament when people are dying just up the road': Hussain says IPL 'had to be called off'

Former England captain Nasser Hussain feels the growing concern surrounded the extent of Covid-19 in India left the BCCI with no other option that suspending the Indian Premier League 2021 indefinitely with immediate effect. Read more

No need for RT-PCR test for healthy individuals travelling inter-state: ICMR

Indian Medical Council of Research released a new set of guidelines for testing against the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) amid the exponential growth in the infection rate. Read more

Jennifer Aniston urges fans to help India fight Covid-19 pandemic: 'Spread the word'

Actor Jennifer Aniston has urged her fans to come out in support of India and create awareness as the country battles the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared several messages for her fans. Read more

Bipasha Basu reminds fans basic protocols to fight Covid, asks them to not panic

India is currently fighting the second wave of Covid-19. With most of the states in lockdown and public places shut, we are doing everything that we can to fight the further spread of the virus. Read more

75-year-old woman hugs PPE-clad doctor after winning battle with Covid

Among many grim situations, one wholesome moment shared on Facebook from Medical College, Kolkata has struck a chord among netizens. The post shared by Tanmoy Dey shows a 75-year-old woman hugging a doctor after recovering from Covid. Read more

Watch | Covid & cancer: Risks, treatment, recovery | Oncologist Nitesh Rohatgi explains