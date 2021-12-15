News updates from Hindustan Times: Govt says no proposal to revoke ban on Chinese apps, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

No proposal to revoke ban on Chinese apps, Centre tells LS

The electronics and information technology ministry told the Parliament on Wednesday that there was no proposal to remove the ban on blocked Chinese mobile applications. Read more

He has improved to the extent...: Pralhad Joshi's latest jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Union minister for parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said there was an “improvement” in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he was moving adjournment motions in the Lok Sabha over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which four farmers were killed in October. Read more

'Was told I wouldn't be captain 1.5 hours before Test squad was announced': Kohli narrates details of ODI captaincy snub

Virat Kohli has finally broken the silence on his removal as ODI captain of the Indian cricket team, narrating the exact details of how his conversation with the selectors unfolded. Read more

Karan Johar gathering: 108 contacts are negative, Kareena Kapoor’s maid is positive

A total of 108 people from residential buildings housing Bollywood personalities Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Seema Khan have tested negative for Covid-19 disease on Wednesday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Read more

Ranbir Kapoor says Sanjay Leela Bhansali would hit, abuse him during Black: ‘I used to be kneeling down for hours’

Ranbir Kapoor recalled the time he assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Black. Ranbir said that the way Sanjay treated him on the sets prepared him for the world. Read more

Artist turns ‘500’ into a cat’s sketch. Video will make your jaw drop in wonder

“Incredible,” is probably one of the many words that you will be inclined to use while praising this video showcasing an amazing artwork. Shared on Instagram, the video involving the sketch of a cat may make your jaw drop in wonder. Read more

What makes winter season tough for people with cancer

While winter season has its own appeal from dreamy weather, cosy bonfires to delicious delicacies, for people with certain ailments like cancer, it could be a tough time. Read more

