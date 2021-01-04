News updates from Hindustan Times: Heavy rain with thunderstorm, lightning likely over northwest India till Tuesday and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 09:20 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9 am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rain and thunderstorms likely over N-W India till Tuesday

Several parts of northwest India continue to receive widespread and heavy rain with thunderstorm and lightning.

Moderately intense rain is likely occur over Alwar, Tizara, Kotputli, Deeg, Bharatpur in Rajasthan; Aligarh, Jattari, Iglas, Khair, Sahaswan, Hathras, Barsana, Khurja, Anupshahar, Gabbana, Chandausi, Bhajoi, Sambhal in UP; Palwal, Hodal, Aurangabad, Nuh in Haryana during the next two hours according to India Meteorological Department.

Farmer-govt talks today; 2 key demands on table

The Centre and farm unions protesting against a set of laws aimed at opening up agricultural markets will hold their seventh round of negotiations on Monday that could shape the outcome of the long-drawn-out dialogue process. Two of the biggest demands of farmers will be on the agenda on Monday.

‘Can deliver vaccines 7-10 days after purchase order’: Adar Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of the Serum Institute of India (SII), the local manufacturer of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, spoke to Rhythma Kaul about the future course of action after emergency use authorisation by India’s drugs regulator for the vaccine.

After Covishield and Covaxin, these are other Covid-19 vaccine candidates in India

India has formally approved the emergency use of two vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as it prepares for one of the world’s biggest drives and plans to inoculate some 300 million people on a priority list this year. Drugs Controller General of India VG Somani gave the green light for the emergency-use of two coronavirus vaccines, one developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and the other by local company Bharat Biotech. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it “a decisive turning point”.

Nancy Pelosi re-elected as US House speaker amid political uncertainty

Nancy Pelosi was narrowly re-elected speaker of the US House of Representatives on Sunday, as a new Congress took office amid political uncertainty, with Senate control undecided and a Republican fight looming over presidential election results.

EXCLUSIVE | Congratulations to Rahane, India deserve a pat on the back for MCG turnaround: Chris Gayle

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League presented a series of firsts for many. The tournament was hosted outside of India and matches were played in front of empty stadiums. The world saw MS Dhoni return to the field after over a year, a timeframe during which the former India captain announced his retirement from international cricket. There was no Suresh Raina, or Harbhajan Singh, and for the first time in the history of the tournament, Chennai Super Kings did not make it to the Playoffs.

Hrithik Roshan’s on-set look will make you skip a heartbeat, fans wonder what his next project is

Hrithik Roshan has finally resumed work after several months of staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actor shared a new selfie from a set on Instagram and needless to say, his good looks created a storm on social media, with over one million likes within a few hours.

Samsung Galaxy S21 launch date officially announced

It’s official. Samsung Galaxy S21 series will launch on January 14. The company has also released an official invitation to a new Galaxy Unpacked event with a tagline: “Welcome to the Everyday Epic.” The virtual event is scheduled to start at 10 AM ET (8:30 PM IST).

American man and son grab netizens’ attention again with peppy dance on O Beta Ji. Watch

If you are someone who was thoroughly entertained by the dhamakedar dance video of this dad and daughter duo from Washington, then you’ll be glad to know that he is back with yet another happy dance number. Ricky Pond shared the dance video with his son this time, but the result is equally fun to watch.

