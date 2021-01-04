Hrithik Roshan’s on-set look will make you skip a heartbeat, fans wonder what his next project is

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 08:50 IST

Hrithik Roshan has finally resumed work after several months of staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actor shared a new selfie from a set on Instagram and needless to say, his good looks created a storm on social media, with over one million likes within a few hours.

Sharing the picture, Hrithik simply wrote, “Back on set.” His fans loved his new look in a neat haircut, well-trimmed beard and a blue overcoat. A fan called him, “God of good looks,” while a male fan commented, “And girls arent the only one crushing over you :).”

However, many also wondered about the subject of his next project. A fan commented, “Wow Finally,” while another wrote, “Awesome. Can’t wait to watch you on Big Screens HR.” One of his fan pages wrote, “We really waiting to hear some announcement on your birthday. is it possible?”

Hrithik is yet to confirm signing a new film, other than Krrish 4 with his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan, which has been in the pipeline for a while. He was last seen in the action entertainer War, which turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of 2019. Meanwhile, it is known that the actor has signed with an international talent agency to make a mark in the West.

Talking about Krrish 4, Hrithik had told Times Now last year, “This franchise is close to our heart, so, when my father wasn’t keeping well, we decided to put it aside for a while. Now, he has recovered and is raring to go. So, we have started brainstorming and have begun work on the film.”

A day before, Hrithik had shared a glimpse of the new skills he had been acquiring during his free time. He shared a video captured by a drone, in which he was seen chilling with friends, including actor Kunal Kapoor, in the lush green surroundings of a resort. “Entering 2021 with new skills #Droneselfies @kunalkkapoor,” he captioned the post.

