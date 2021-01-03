Hrithik Roshan kickstarts 2021 with new skills, shares a glimpse of his drone video with BFF Kunal Kapoor

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan has kickstarted the new year by acquiring new skills. He has shared a video of himself chilling with friends at a scenic resort, shot by a drone camera. It also features his friend - Rang De Basanti actor Kunal Kapoor.

Sharing the video that gives a bird-eye view of their time in the lush green surroundings under the sun, he wrote, “Entering 2021 with new skills #Droneselfies @kunalkkapoor.” He and his friends are seen soaking some sun while lying on the grass at a resort.

Hrithik had recently ventured out with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan to watch Hollywood movie Wonder Woman in a theatre. He had shared a picture from the movie theatre that showed them sitting at a safe distance from each other. He had written along with it, “Home is where the heart is, My wonderland .#CinemasAreBack & so am I! Now watching #WonderWoman84 in my other super hero mask.” He had further added, “This was sooo much fun ! Nothing and I mean NOTHING comes close to the real experience of watching a movie on the big screen ! The sound , the projection , the safety precautions taken by the cinema was all OUTSTANDING ! well done to the INOX team !”

Later, appreciating the film featuring Gal Gadot in the title role, Hrithik had written, “Just watched WONDER WOMAN. Exhilarating experience. My childhood crush( WW) and my first love( movies) together with the BIG cinema IMAX experience! Doesn’t get any better than this. Thank you @gal_gadot for being the perfect WONDER WOMAN. And congratulations to the entire team ! Go watch this on the BIG screen guys !”

The Wonder Woman star wrote to him in the comments section, “So glad you enjoyed the movie @iHrithik! Wishing you and yours a happy holiday.”

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan penned a heartwarming appreciation post for Dimple Kapadia for her stunning performance in the movie Tenet. It released in theatres across India in December.

