News updates from HT: India expects Pakistan to allow 1,500 pilgrims to visit for Gurupurab, and all the latest news

India hopes Pakistan will allow 1,500 pilgrims to visit for Gurupurab

India said on Thursday it expects Pakistan to allow a visit this month by a group of 1,500 pilgrims on the occasion of Gurupurab or birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, following the denial of permission for visits by two other groups earlier this year. Read more

Centre revises guidelines for Int'l passengers arriving in India. Check details

The Centre on Thursday issued revised guidelines for international passengers arriving in India. According to the new guidelines, children below the age of five are exempted from both pre-and-post-arrival testing for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India. Read more

Shahid Afridi expects to see two sides of Rohit Sharma as India's new T20I captain, has one advice for Virat Kohli

Ever since Virat Kohli announced that he would step down as India's T20I captain after the T20 World Cup, it was only a matter of time before Rohit Sharma was announced as his successor. Read more

Kangana Ranaut reacts to uproar over her ‘India got freedom in 2014’ comment, Varun Gandhi's tweet: ‘Jaa aur ro ab’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has landed in a soup once again. At a recent event, Kangana spoke about India and its fight for independence and her comments did not sit well with many. Read more

World Diabetes Day: Can diabetes affect your menstrual cycle? Know from expert

Diabetes can change a lot in our body and one of the changes that women suffering from type 2 diabetes might notice is irregular periods. They might make you irritable or low, but our periods can tell a lot about our overall health. Read more