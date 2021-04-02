News updates from Hindustan Times: Keep calm, BKU urges farmers after attack on Tikait cavalcade and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Keep calm, BKU urges farmers after attack on Tikait cavalcade

Terming the attack on cavalcade of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait as BJP conspiracy, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has made an appeal to farmers to not to lose their cool. Read more

Karnataka announces curbs on restaurants, bars, temples as state sees over 4,000 daily Covid-19 cases

The Karnataka government on Friday released a new set of guidelines for public spaces like schools, religious places, cinema halls, pubs, and bars in the wake of rising cases in the state. Read more

Centre lists 5 tools for 11 states reporting upsurge in Covid-19 cases, fatalities

The Centre held a high-level review meeting with authorities from all states with a special emphasis on 11 states and Union territories reporting a “very high rise” in daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and related deaths. Read more

BJP delegation meets EC, seeks action against Mamata Banerjee and Stalin

Amid the ongoing Assam and Bengal assembly elections, a BJP delegation comprising of Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and BJP’s Uttarakhand MP, Anil Baluni met election commission officials at Nirvachan Sadan in Delhi on Friday. Read more

'That's exactly what happened to me': Gautam Gambhir recalls missing out on century during 2011 World Cup final

Not that it has ever mattered to him, but somewhere down the feeling of missing out on a hundred in a World Cup final has got to sting Gautam Gambhir. Read more

Apple Arcade adds 30 new games to the catalogue including some timeless classics: Here’s what’s new

Apple has beefed up its Apple Arcade arsenal with 30 new games and two fresh new categories. The two new categories on the Arcade are Timeless Classics and App Store Greats. Read more

Kangana Ranaut dons red bandhani suit to get blessings from Udaipur's Shrinathji

Kangana Ranaut recently wrapped up the Rajasthan schedule of her upcoming film Tejas, soon after which the Thalaivi actor got on a flight to Udaipur to get blessings from the Shrinathji Temple there. Read more

Akshay Kumar posts then-and-now pic to wish Ajay Devgn on his birthday: 'You’ve been an amazing co-star'

Akshay Kumar wished his Sooryavanshi co-star Ajay Devgn on his 52nd birthday on Friday. He posted a then-and-now picture for the purpose. Read more