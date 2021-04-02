Karnataka announces curbs on restaurants, bars, temples as state sees over 4,000 daily Covid-19 cases

The Karnataka government on Friday released a new set of guidelines for public spaces like schools, religious places, cinema halls, pubs, and bars in the wake of rising cases in the state. A circular containing the new directives was accessed by news agency ANI.

The following guidelines dealing with educational institutions, office spaces, pubs, restaurants, cinema halls was released.

Classes for grades 6 to 9 have been suspended, and in-person attendance for grades 10 to 12 is not mandatory. Boarding schools and residential hostels have been asked to stay open only for grades 10, 11, and 12, for those who are scheduled to appear for University examinations, and for students of health sciences. The state government had said on March 29 that the decision to close schools and colleges “will be reviewed after exams that will finish in 15 days,”. Gatherings and functions have been banned in places of religious worship, with only individuals being permitted entry. Restrictions have also been imposed on public gatherings during religious festivals. Rallies and Dharnas have also been banned within the state borders. For private apartment complexes, common areas like gyms, swimming pools, club house, gym etc have been ordered to remain closed. Public transportations have to abide by seating capacity which cannot be exceeded. Cinema halls in the districts of Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Mysuru, Kalburgi, Dakshin Kannada, Bidar, and Udupi will have to abide by a 50% occupancy limit, practise alternate seating arrangements, and abide by Covid appropriate behaviour at all times. Restaurants, pubs, bars, clubs in these districts will also have to operate with 50% seating capacity. Departmental stores, restaurants, pubs, bars have to abide by Covid-appropriate behaviour at all times. Any failure to do so will result in the immediate closure of the establishment. Citizens have been asked to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and the local authorities have been tasked with ensuring compliance. Companies have been advised to follow remote working practices as much as possible.

Karnataka on Friday recorded 4,991 Covid-19 cases, pushing the state-wide tally to over 10 lakh. 6 deaths were also recorded and the current death toll stands at 12,591. Bengaluru Urban reported 3,509 cases and addedall but one fatality to the state’s daily count.