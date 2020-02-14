e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times| ‘Maharashtra’s decision more unfair’: Sharad Pawar on NIA taking over Elgar case and all the latest news at this hour

india Updated: Feb 14, 2020 21:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and former union minister Sharad Pawar in a discussion while attending an event.
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and former union minister Sharad Pawar in a discussion while attending an event. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
         

‘Maharashtra’s decision more unfair’: Sharad Pawar on NIA taking over Elgar case

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Friday expressed unhappiness over Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s decision to hand over Elgar Parishad case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Vodafone Idea on the verge of collapse, SC refuses to give more time to pay dues

The Supreme Court has rejected Vodafone’s plea seeking more time to settle billions of dollars in back fees.

Why Trump is wooing Indian Americans | Opinion

No other American president has courted Indian Americans as assiduously as Trump. Indian Americans account for 1% of the population, but punch far above their weight in education, professional standing and wealth.

EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’, acknowledges ‘positive steps’

In a statement, Virginie Battu-Henriksson, the EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, acknowledged both the “positive steps” taken by the Indian government to restore normalcy in Kashmir.

‘Even Shah Rukh Khan went mad, started running around Eden Gardens’: Shoaib Akhtar recounts playing for KKR

Akhtar was one of the marquee players for KKR in the first season and Sourav Ganguly spoke about the experience of leading the maverick fast-bowler.

Baaghi 3 BTS video shows Tiger Shroff running as 90 blasts go off: ‘Don’t think I’ve ever been so scared doing action’

The actor released a making-of video for his upcoming film Baaghi 3, in which he is seen performing some unbelievable stunts by himself.

