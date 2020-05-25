News updates from Hindustan Times: Online meetings of the parliamentary panels unlikely and all the latest news

india

Updated: May 25, 2020 12:57 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Online meetings of the parliamentary panels unlikely

Preparations have started in earnest to hold usual in-camera meetings at the Parliament complex, as an earlier plan to hold online meetings of the parliamentary panels appear to have been junked. Read more

Supreme Court allows Air India to operate without leaving middle seat vacant for 10 days

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed national carrier Air India to operate international flight service with middle seat booking. The court was hearing a petition filed by the Centre and Air India after Bombay high court questioned why the airline was not keeping the middle seats vacant in international flights. Read more

Top LeT terrorist, another gunned down in encounter in J-K’s Kulgam

A top terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Taiba and another operative were killed by security forces during a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday, sources said. Read more

Covid-19 surge pushes Mumbai to the brink

On May 10, a 35-year-old bank loan agent in Mumbai suddenly developed a temperature. With the city firmly in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic, his family was alarmed but he dismissed their concern, saying he hadn’t come in contact with any confirmed Covid-19 patient. Read more

No break for nature? Here’s how Covid-19 crisis is harming the world’s forests

With most of the planet locked down due to the Covid-19 crisis, experts believe this could be the time when nature finally takes a break amid low human activity and get into a healing mode. Read more

China denies using Coronavirus to grow presence in South China Sea

China’s foreign minister is dismissed the claims that the country is exploiting the coronavirus outbreak to expand its footprint in the South China Sea, labelling such accusations as “sheer nonsense.” Read more

Hong Kong security chief warns of growing ‘terrorism’ as government backs Beijing’s planned security laws

Hong Kong’s security chief said “terrorism” was growing in the city, as government departments rallied on Monday behind Beijing’s plans to introduce national security laws and after thousands took to the streets to protest against the move. Read more

‘Little worried but work comes first’: Flight attendant as domestic air services resume

Domestic flight services resume across India after a gap of two months. Passengers were screened before they boarded their flight. Read more

Watch Puddin, the cat’s hilarious reaction to realising it has an ice cube on its paw

Many will agree to the fact that cats have a much better sixth sense. Maybe this is why certain cultural icons, such as Catwoman, draw inspiration from these animals who are supposed to be highly aware of their surroundings. Read more

Skin care at home: 4 ways to get glowing, healthy skin

The stress and exhaustion of daily life is most reflected on one’s face and can take a toll on your natural beauty. It manifests itself in the form of wrinkles, dullness, dryness and breakouts on skin, creating a barrier for radiant skin. Read more