News updates from Hindustan Times: Pak airline suspends flights from Kabul and all the latest news

Pakistan airline suspends flights from Kabul citing Taliban's ‘heavy-handed’ interference

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday announced the suspension of flights from Kabul, accusing the Taliban of “heavy-handed” interference, according to news agencies. The Taliban government had ordered Pakistan’s national flag carrier to cut prices to the levels when it was operating during the Western-backed Afghan government. PIA accused the Sunni Pashtun group, which announced an interim government last month, of arbitrary rule changes and intimidation of staff. Read more

Assam CM backs BSF's extension of jurisdiction as Punjab, Bengal step up attack

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday his government welcomed the Centre’s decision to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) in the state amid loud protests from states like Punjab and West Bengal. Read more

‘Couldn’t control my emotions, ran in my chappals & hugged him’: Iyer narrates the story of KKR’s victory celebration

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday registered a tricky 3-wicket win against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Sharjah to storm into the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. While chasing a small total of 136, Eoin Morgan & Co. went through a horrendous middle-order collapse after a rollicking start. However, following a compact tussle with DC, the Knight Riders came out victorious. Read more

Minecraft Live 2021: What to expect, how to watch event live stream online

Minecraft Live 2021 is expected to feature many important announcements from new mobs and Minecraft Dungeons to the important Caves & Cliffs update Part 2. Here’s what to expect and how to watch the event live stream online. Read more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes her first public appearance since Naga Chaitanya split, takes her dogs to vet

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made her first public appearance since her separation from Naga Chaitanya. Samantha was spotted taking her dogs to a vet recently. Fan groups have shared pictures of the South Indian actor with her pets. Read more

Tata Punch scores 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP

Tata Motors on Thursday announced that its recently introduced Punch small-sized SUV has become the latest recipient of the 5-star rating (16.453) for adult occupant protection and 4-star rating (40.891) for child occupant protection from Global NCAP. The new Punch comes out as the third vehicle from Tata to be awarded this safety recognition after Altroz in January 2020 and Nexon in December 2018. Read more

Headache, nausea, blurry vision: Don't ignore these common brain tumour symptoms

A brain tumour is an abnormal mass of cells that grows abnormally in or around the brain which can impair brain functions if it gets large enough to press on nearby nerves, blood vessels, or tissue. Unlike common myth, not all brain tumours are cancerous. Also symptoms of the health condition may vary from person to person depending on the tumour's location, type and grade. According to a study, the incidence of central nervous system tumors in India ranges from 5-10 cases per one million people. Read more

Watch: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya meets Manmohan Singh at AIIMS

Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the former PM at AIIMS this morning.Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished former PM Manmohan Singh a ‘speedy recovery’. PM Modi tweeted: ‘I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji’. Watch more

