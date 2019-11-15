News updates from Hindustan Times: Pak should show ‘real willingness to cooperate’ in tackling terrorism, says Jaishankar and all the latest news at this hour

india

Pak should show ‘real willingness to cooperate’ in tackling terrorism: Jaishankar

Asked about the Pakistan foreign minister’s remarks that bilateral relations were “close to zero”, Jaishankar replied that “Pakistan has developed an important terrorist industry and sends terrorists to India to carry out attacks. Pakistan itself does not deny this situation. Read more.

P Chidambaram’s bail request rejected, court says will send a wrong message

Former Union minister P Chidambaram’s request for bail has been rejected by the Delhi High Court on Friday that stressed that his release from jail would send a wrong message to society, according to news agency PTI. Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI in August this year in the INX Media case. Read more.

Government notifies rules under insolvency law for resolution of financial service providers

The corporate affairs ministry has notified the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Insolvency and Liquidation Proceedings of Financial Service Providers and Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2019 (Rules). Read more.

It will be a Sena-NCP-Congress govt for 5 years, says Sharad Pawar

The Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar asserted on Friday the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will jointly form a stable government in Maharashtra soon and ruled out any probability of mid-term elections in the state. Read more.

India vs Bangladesh: Mayank Agarwal slams 2nd double hundred in 5 innings, continues rich vein of form

India opener Mayank Agarwal slammed his second double hundred on Day 2 of the first India vs Bangladesh Test match in Indore. Mayank, who now has three hundreds in his last 5 Test innings, strengthened India’s position in the driver’s seat as the hosts took their lead well past 200 in the final session of the second day’s play. India led 215 runs by runs when Mayank reached his double century with a six. Read more.

Of culture, wine-making and travel: Here’s what you can do when in Argentina

My first trip to Argentina had been planned for several months. A close friend, my former college roommate, was getting married and I had been invited as his best man at the wedding. When he wasn’t required to be in the capital, Buenos Aires, to attend to his business, he preferred to stay at his country home, a traditional estancia or cattle ranch located an hour outside of the city. It was where the wedding was to take place. Read more.

Marjaavaan movie review: Sidharth Malhotra- Riteish Deshmukh’s poetry slam will give you a headache

Marjaavaan belongs to the 80s. We saw its clones and the clones of its clones back in the day and suffered for it. With the 90s new wave, we had hoped that the decade and its particular brand of cinema will forever rest in peace. Anil Kapoor did a few films like this, as did Sunny Deol and Jackie Shroff. It seems now, almost three decades later, it is Sidharth Malhotra’s turn. Read more.